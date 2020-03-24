New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|122.00
|Up
|2.25
|May
|120.65
|124.90
|116.60
|121.25
|Up
|1.55
|Jul
|120.40
|124.90
|117.35
|122.00
|Up
|2.25
|Sep
|120.80
|125.05
|118.05
|122.45
|Up
|2.35
|Dec
|120.95
|125.35
|118.65
|123.05
|Up
|2.10
|Mar
|122.60
|126.20
|119.50
|123.85
|Up
|1.65
|May
|124.55
|126.65
|120.55
|124.90
|Up
|1.65
|Jul
|125.45
|128.00
|121.55
|125.80
|Up
|1.70
|Sep
|124.90
|128.95
|122.55
|126.65
|Up
|1.75
|Dec
|127.70
|130.75
|124.70
|128.45
|Up
|1.90
|Mar
|128.10
|131.80
|126.35
|130.25
|Up
|2.15
|May
|128.85
|132.60
|128.85
|131.10
|Up
|2.25
|Jul
|130.30
|133.35
|130.00
|131.85
|Up
|2.25
|Sep
|131.05
|134.10
|130.75
|132.60
|Up
|2.25
|Dec
|135.35
|135.35
|133.15
|133.85
|Up
|2.30