BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/24 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 122.00 Up 2.25
May 120.65 124.90 116.60 121.25 Up 1.55
Jul 120.40 124.90 117.35 122.00 Up 2.25
Sep 120.80 125.05 118.05 122.45 Up 2.35
Dec 120.95 125.35 118.65 123.05 Up 2.10
Mar 122.60 126.20 119.50 123.85 Up 1.65
May 124.55 126.65 120.55 124.90 Up 1.65
Jul 125.45 128.00 121.55 125.80 Up 1.70
Sep 124.90 128.95 122.55 126.65 Up 1.75
Dec 127.70 130.75 124.70 128.45 Up 1.90
Mar 128.10 131.80 126.35 130.25 Up 2.15
May 128.85 132.60 128.85 131.10 Up 2.25
Jul 130.30 133.35 130.00 131.85 Up 2.25
Sep 131.05 134.10 130.75 132.60 Up 2.25
Dec 135.35 135.35 133.15 133.85 Up 2.30