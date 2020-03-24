BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2242 Up 11 May 2202 2268 2198 2257 Up 27 Jul 2231 2254 2207 2242 Up 11 Sep 2210 2245 2210 2228 Down 2 Dec 2191 2215 2183 2199 Down 1 Mar 2175 2201 2171 2178 Down 4 May 2171 2195 2169 2172 Down 5 Jul 2172 2190 2167 2167 Down 5 Sep 2165 2168 2162 2162 Down 5 Dec 2158 2158 2149 2149 Down 10