South Africa's virus cases jump to 402, has most in Africa

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/23 20:56
A minibus taxi driver wearing a face musk looks on during his journey in Kwa-Thema east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Presid...
Train commuters hold on to the side of an overcrowded passenger train in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, March 16, 2020. South Africa will revoke nearly...
Train commuters hold on to the side of an overcrowded passenger train in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, March 16, 2020. South Africa will revoke nearly...
A man carrying plastic bags walks past a mural outside the Wits University school of art in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, March 16, 2020. South ...
A barber wearing wearing a surgical mask at a hair salon in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday, March 19, 2020. For most people the virus causes only mild...
A masked shopper leaves a virtually empty shopping mall in Johannesburg, Sunday, March 22, 2020. There is a noticeable drop in crowds of shoppers at m...
Elderly customers line at the checkout point in a Johannesburg supermarket Wednesday, March 18, 2020, amid panic-buying due to the new coronavirus out...

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's coronavirus cases jumped to 402 Monday, up 128 from the day before, continuing worrying exponential growth and making it the country with the most cases in Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to speak to the nation about the growing threat and many expect him to announce new restrictive measures to try to slow the spread of the disease.

More than half of South Africa's total cases are in Gauteng province, which include Johannesburg, the country's largest city with 5.7 million people, and the capital, Pretoria, with 2.4 million, according to the figures released by the government health ministry.

South Africa has overtaken Egypt to be become the African country with the highest number of cases. South Africa has not registered a death from the disease. The majority of cases are from travelers from Europe and other countries, but the number of cases that are locally transmitted is rising.