Taiwan military postpones visits from U.S. and Singapore amid coronavirus fears

All major events between March and June to be reviewed: Taiwan Ministry of National Defense

  159
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/23 17:03
File photo of soldiers wearing masks 

File photo of soldiers wearing masks  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visits by military delegations from the United States and Singapore will be postponed as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced a thorough review of events from May to June, the Ministry of National Defense announced Monday (March 23).

Taiwan’s military had planned several large-scale happenings for the period, but they were likely to be either postponed or canceled in order to prevent the spread of the virus, CNA reported.

While Taiwan and Singapore do not maintain official diplomatic relations, troops from the Southeast Asian city state often visit the island for training, which would now not take place between March and June.

The U.S. had intended to send a delegation to witness the 36th annual edition of the Han Kuang drills, but they had already been postponed due to the virus outbreak.

Since March 2, the military had completely stopped accepting requests from officers to travel outside Taiwan, while those who returned from overseas were subject to quarantine measures. The military also emphasized it was measuring the temperature of all people entering its compounds, while the buildings were regularly disinfected and staff in closed quarters had to wear masks.

On Monday, Taiwan announced 26 new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), 25 of which were imported. The country’s total stood at 195 virus patients, including two deaths.
Ministry of National Defense
Singapore
Han Kuang 36
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19

