  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan Railways Administration cancels all rail cruise tours before June

Those who already booked, paid can expect full refund

  213
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/23 16:37
(<a data-track="attributionNameClick" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/rail02000/" title="移至 Cheng-en Cheng 的所有相片">Cheng-en Cheng</a> photo)

(Cheng-en Cheng photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced on Monday (March 23) that all rail cruise tours scheduled between March 28 and May 31 have been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

The TRA said that the rail cruise tours originally scheduled for March 28 – 29, April 2 – 4, April 18 – 19, May 1 - 3, May 16 – 17, and May 30 – 31 have been cancelled and that all those had booked and paid would be fully refunded, CNA reported.

The TRA operates rail cruise tours, which range from one-day to multiple-day tours, in conjunction with other travel industry entities, offering trips to various attractions and activities around Taiwan, including the round-the-island tour.

Some of the tours have been very popular and sold out seconds after they were put online. The TRA refit its Chu-Kuang Express trains into the sightseeing cruise trains.
cruise train
TRA
Wuhan virus

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese doctor invents device to protect US doctors against coronavirus
Taiwanese doctor invents device to protect US doctors against coronavirus
2020/03/23 10:08
New Taipei City man fined NT$1 million for violating quarantine
New Taipei City man fined NT$1 million for violating quarantine
2020/03/22 20:51
Taiwan opposes general screening of Wuhan virus for fear of false negatives
Taiwan opposes general screening of Wuhan virus for fear of false negatives
2020/03/22 16:23
US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife test negative for coronavirus
US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife test negative for coronavirus
2020/03/22 10:35
Italy will ride out COVID-19 storm: Representative to Taiwan
Italy will ride out COVID-19 storm: Representative to Taiwan
2020/03/22 09:12