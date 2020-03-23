TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced on Monday (March 23) that all rail cruise tours scheduled between March 28 and May 31 have been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

The TRA said that the rail cruise tours originally scheduled for March 28 – 29, April 2 – 4, April 18 – 19, May 1 - 3, May 16 – 17, and May 30 – 31 have been cancelled and that all those had booked and paid would be fully refunded, CNA reported.

The TRA operates rail cruise tours, which range from one-day to multiple-day tours, in conjunction with other travel industry entities, offering trips to various attractions and activities around Taiwan, including the round-the-island tour.

Some of the tours have been very popular and sold out seconds after they were put online. The TRA refit its Chu-Kuang Express trains into the sightseeing cruise trains.