  1. Home
  2. Society

Police to check Taiwan nightclubs for coronavirus quarantine evaders

One violator was fined NT$1 million, forcibly moved to quarantine center

  1022
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/23 16:04
Checking a KTV in New Taipei City 

Checking a KTV in New Taipei City  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People heading out for a night of dancing and drinking on Monday (March 23) might find police officers at the nightclub doors checking their IDs to see whether they should be at home under coronavirus quarantine, according to media reports.

While most nightclubs already check the identities of customers, police databanks have now been linked to immigration records, meaning the checks can reveal whether someone has recently traveled overseas and should be staying at home, CNA reported.

The new measure is the result of a case on Saturday (March 21), when a quarantine patient turned up at a nightclub. He was fined NT$1 million (US$32,950) and forcibly moved to a quarantine center, according to the report.

The police action starts nationwide on Monday, but since some nightclubs and karaoke parlors already have strict control measures in place, officers might not need to turn up there, officials said.

On Monday, Taiwan announced 26 new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), 25 of which were imported. The country’s total stands at 195, including two deaths.
Wuhan coronavirus quarantine
coronavirus
COVID-19
nightclubs
nightlife

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese doctor invents device to protect US doctors against coronavirus
Taiwanese doctor invents device to protect US doctors against coronavirus
2020/03/23 10:08
How to protect against Wuhan coronavirus
How to protect against Wuhan coronavirus
2020/03/22 21:56
Taoyuan Airport sees 7,800 passengers a day, fewer than during SARS
Taoyuan Airport sees 7,800 passengers a day, fewer than during SARS
2020/03/22 17:48
Taiwan halts flight transfers to stem coronavirus spread
Taiwan halts flight transfers to stem coronavirus spread
2020/03/22 17:16
Taiwan's coronavirus cases rise to 169, with 16 new infections
Taiwan's coronavirus cases rise to 169, with 16 new infections
2020/03/22 16:26