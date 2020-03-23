TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau said that it will offer children under 12 free admission to 13 national forest recreation areas during the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday from April 2 - 5 in order to get people outdoors to boost their immune systems.

The 13 national forest recreation areas offering the free admission are: Taipingshan (太平山), Neidong (內洞), Dongyanshan (東眼山), Manyueyuan (滿月圓), Dasyueshan (大雪山), Basianshan (八仙山), Aowanda (奧萬大), Alishan (阿里山), Kenting (墾丁), Shuangliu (雙流), Jhihben (知本), Fuyuan (富源), and Chihnan (池南).

The free admission for children under 12 also extends to rides on the Wulai Trolley (烏來台車) in Wulai, New Taipei City, and the Bong Bong Train (蹦蹦車) on Taipingshan in Yilan County, the bureau added.

The nation’s forests have an abundance of health-enhancing negative ions and phytoncides (a substance naturally produced by plants to fend off germs and bugs). The concentration of negative ions in forests is several times higher than in the city.

In addition, health experts have recommended outdoor exercise, as it builds a protective immunity and makes people less likely to get the seasonal flu and better prepared to fight infections.