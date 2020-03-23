TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Beijing implemented a 14-day quarantine to halt imported cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen are now testing international arrivals for the virus.

Shanghai had already been quarantining people from countries with severe outbreaks for 14 days upon entry, and on March 22 it decided to extend testing to passengers flying in from all countries, according to the city's health commission.

According to an epidemiological survey conducted by Shanghai customs, many passengers have been transferring through third countries less affected by the coronavirus. This has become a loophole in efforts to contain the outbreak, China's state-run mouthpiece Xinhua claimed.

Guangzhou and Shenzhen's new measures also apply to those arriving from Taiwan and China's special administrative regions Macau and Hong Kong who have traveled abroad in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, as China is using personal health codes to monitor the health of its citizens, the authorities in Guangzhou declared the city would deny entry to Chinese nationals with a "red" or "yellow" code and those coming from medium to high-risk areas in Hubei province, the origin of the outbreak.

So far, Bejing implements the strictest measure, as all international arrivals will be tested and quarantined for 14 days at designated sites regardless of their test results. Shanghai, on the other hand, tests all arrivals but only quarantines those arriving from the countries experiencing serious outbreaks; self-quarantining at home is allowed.