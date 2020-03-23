A man rides a bicycle in an empty street of Paris, Friday, March 20, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron said that for 15 days starting at noon on ... A man rides a bicycle in an empty street of Paris, Friday, March 20, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron said that for 15 days starting at noon on Tuesday, people will be allowed to leave the place they live only for necessary activities such as shopping for food, going to work or taking a walk. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A man sprays bleach at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 20, 2020. Argentina's government imposed a countrywide lockdown to cont... A man sprays bleach at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 20, 2020. Argentina's government imposed a countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Director Disaster Response Force of Telangana State Vishwajeet Kampati gives instructions to members of his team prior to spraying disinfectants as a ... Director Disaster Response Force of Telangana State Vishwajeet Kampati gives instructions to members of his team prior to spraying disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Customer Harry Westhoff, 71, runs his groceries back to his car after shopping at a Stop & Shop supermarket that opened special morning hours to serve... Customer Harry Westhoff, 71, runs his groceries back to his car after shopping at a Stop & Shop supermarket that opened special morning hours to serve people 60-years and older due to coronavirus concerns, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Teaneck, N.J. For most people, COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A man walks through empty passenger lanes at the Port of Dover, south east England, Friday March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes... A man walks through empty passenger lanes at the Port of Dover, south east England, Friday March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

A police officer holds a weapon as firefighters unload an airplane after its arrival at the Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague, Friday, March 20, 2020. Th... A police officer holds a weapon as firefighters unload an airplane after its arrival at the Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague, Friday, March 20, 2020. The airplane brought medical aid and protective materials against coronavirus from China. (Michal Kamaryt/CTK via AP)

People stand in marked places to keep a social distance at a fast food restaurant in London, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavi... People stand in marked places to keep a social distance at a fast food restaurant in London, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Taxi cabs sit idle at the stand as drivers wait for passengers outside Denver International Airport where there are few travelers as people deal with ... Taxi cabs sit idle at the stand as drivers wait for passengers outside Denver International Airport where there are few travelers as people deal with the spread of coronavirus Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denver. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks depending on the severity of the COVID-19 illness. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Customers wait for their order in their car at a Starbucks in Northbrook, Ill., Monday, March 16, 2020. Starbucks announced Sunday its company-owned s... Customers wait for their order in their car at a Starbucks in Northbrook, Ill., Monday, March 16, 2020. Starbucks announced Sunday its company-owned stores across the U.S and Canada will shift to a "to go" model for at least two weeks to encourage social distancing. While customers can still walk up to the counter and order, there will be no seating in stores. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

FILE - In this March 18, 2020 file photo, a sign encouraging job seekers to apply stands in a suburban Cincinnati Kroger store. Kroger Co. joins a gr... FILE - In this March 18, 2020 file photo, a sign encouraging job seekers to apply stands in a suburban Cincinnati Kroger store. Kroger Co. joins a growing list of retail and restaurant chains offering special bonuses or sweetening benefits to workers. The grocery chain said that full-time hourly workers will receive a one-time special bonus of $300, while part-time workers will receive $150. (AP Photo/Dan Sewell, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. Best Buy, the nation's largest consumer electronic... FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. Best Buy, the nation's largest consumer electronics chain, is temporarily closing its stores, Saturday, March 21, 2020, and moving to curbside delivery service as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020 file photo, a shopper leaves the Target Store on 34th St. with supplies as carpenter board up the Sephora story ... FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020 file photo, a shopper leaves the Target Store on 34th St. with supplies as carpenter board up the Sephora story in New York. Target Corp. said Friday it will give a $2 an hour wage increase to its 300,000-plus workers who have been scrambling to help customers. The pay bump will be effective at least through May 2. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

People walk outside the Marriott Long Wharf hotel, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Boston. Seventy of Massachusetts' first 92 confirmed coronavirus case... People walk outside the Marriott Long Wharf hotel, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Boston. Seventy of Massachusetts' first 92 confirmed coronavirus cases have been linked to a meeting of Biogen executives that was held at the hotel in late February 2020. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The rapid worldwide spread of the coronavirus since it was first revealed in China less than three months ago has dealt an unparalleled shock to the global economy.

Following are weekend business developments related to the outbreak as governments attempt to stabilize their economies, companies navigate through an altered landscape, and millions of people face job losses and interrupted goods and services.

MARRIOTT FURLOUGHS: Marriott International Inc. said that it will furlough thousands of corporate employees at its U.S. headquarters and globally. The decision, first reported by The Wall Street Journal Sunday, adds to massive recent payroll reductions that began last week.

The world’s largest hotel company, like many of its peers, is trying to cope with a plunge in demand due to the coronavirus.

Marriott said Sunday that it is furloughing about two-thirds of its 4,000 corporate employees at it headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. It is also furloughing about two-thirds of its corporate staff abroad; it has about 174,000 employees globally. The furloughs are expected to begin in April and last up to 90 days. The company said it plans to bring all the staff back when it can.

The company told President Donald Trump last week that it has begun reducing workers’ hours and starting to furlough what could eventually become tens of thousands of workers at its hotels. About 750,000 people wear a Marriott name badge globally.

U.S. hotel companies are seeking $150 billion in direct aid from the government for their workers.

WORKER RESCUE: Airlines and retailers are pleading for aid as Congress and the White House continue to negotiate a rescue package. In a letter to U.S. House and Senate leaders Saturday, the CEOs of 10 airlines and cargo companies said they will be forced to take “draconian measures,” including laying off many of their 750,000 workers, if Congress doesn’t immediately approve at least $29 billion in payroll grants. The companies promised not to reduce employment through Aug. 31 if those grants are approved. Airlines are seeking a total of $58 billion in loans and direct grants; so far, the White House and Senate Republicans have offered up to $50 billion in loans but no grants. Airlines — cognizant of criticism — also promised to limit executive compensation and eliminate stock buybacks and dividends for a time if they are granted at least $29 billion in loans.

Also Saturday, the National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, sent a letter to the White House stating that retailers and their vendors are losing tens of billions of dollars every week due to the virus outbreak.

“As the nation’s largest private sector employer, supporting 52 million working Americans, retailers are committed to sustaining their workforces even if stores must close temporarily,” the letter said. The letter, which was also signed by 89 retail trade groups, urged policymakers to consider proposals that would provide sufficient liquidity for small, medium and large-scale businesses to remain viable until the end of the crisis.