All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|62
|38
|18
|3
|3
|82
|197
|154
|Hershey
|62
|37
|18
|3
|4
|81
|187
|157
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|22
|5
|0
|73
|202
|172
|Hartford
|62
|31
|20
|6
|5
|73
|171
|173
|WB/Scranton
|63
|29
|26
|3
|5
|66
|164
|193
|Springfield
|61
|31
|27
|3
|0
|65
|190
|186
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|24
|28
|3
|7
|58
|161
|186
|Bridgeport
|63
|23
|33
|5
|2
|53
|152
|206
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|63
|38
|20
|4
|1
|81
|234
|197
|Rochester
|62
|33
|20
|4
|5
|75
|181
|173
|Utica
|61
|34
|22
|3
|2
|73
|210
|186
|Binghamton
|62
|34
|24
|4
|0
|72
|189
|182
|Syracuse
|62
|30
|23
|4
|5
|69
|202
|210
|Laval
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|183
|182
|Toronto
|62
|29
|28
|3
|2
|63
|206
|213
|Cleveland
|62
|24
|31
|5
|2
|55
|159
|192
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|63
|41
|14
|5
|3
|90
|211
|141
|Iowa
|63
|37
|18
|4
|4
|82
|194
|171
|Grand Rapids
|63
|29
|27
|3
|4
|65
|177
|193
|Texas
|63
|28
|28
|3
|4
|63
|172
|192
|Chicago
|61
|27
|26
|5
|3
|62
|155
|175
|Rockford
|63
|29
|30
|2
|2
|62
|156
|187
|San Antonio
|61
|24
|25
|7
|5
|60
|161
|184
|Manitoba
|61
|27
|33
|1
|0
|55
|160
|190
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|58
|36
|19
|1
|2
|75
|198
|163
|Colorado
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|188
|162
|Stockton
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|194
|170
|San Diego
|57
|30
|19
|6
|2
|68
|185
|164
|Ontario
|57
|29
|22
|5
|1
|64
|166
|198
|Bakersfield
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|162
|202
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|5
|2
|49
|179
|192
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Belleville at Toronto, ppd
Charlotte at Bridgeport, ppd
Iowa at Rockford, ppd
Utica at Syracuse, ppd
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Hartford at Providence, ppd
Hershey at WB/Scranton, ppd
Laval at Binghamton, ppd
Springfield at Rochester, ppd
Chicago at Texas, ppd
Manitoba at San Antonio, ppd
Tucson at Colorado, ppd
San Jose at Bakersfield, ppd
Stockton at San Diego, ppd
Syracuse at Utica, ppd
Charlotte at Providence, ppd
Grand Rapids at Toronto, ppd
Manitoba at San Antonio, ppd
Rockford at Milwaukee, ppd
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Chicago, ppd
Texas at Rockford, ppd
Binghamton at Belleville, ppd
Charlotte at Hartford, ppd
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, ppd
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, ppd
Utica at Laval, ppd
Toronto at Rochester, ppd
Cleveland at Milwaukee, ppd
Stockton at Bakersfield, ppd
Colorado at San Diego, ppd