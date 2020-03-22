TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A New Taipei City man surnamed Huang faces a NT$1 million (US$33,000) fine for patronizing a night club when he was supposed to be at home observing a 14-day quarantine.

The New Taipei City Government said that Huang, who resides in Sanchong District, was booked for the quarantine violation by the Taipei City Police Department when they made a spot check at a night club on Sunday morning, CNA reported. Huang returned to Taiwan from Southeast Asia on March 18 and was supposed to quarantine himself at home until April 2.

The New Taipei City Department of Health said that after receiving the report from the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, the department decided that because Huang visited a nightclub, which is an enclosed space, his violation is considered to be especially severe. Therefore, the department is slapping him with a fine of NT$1 million.

The department urged those under quarantine that fines for violations of the order may range from NT$100,000 to NT$1 million.