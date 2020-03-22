  1. Home
  2. Business

Taoyuan Airport hosts 7,800 passengers a day, less than during SARS

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport saw an average of more than 130,000 passengers a day last year

  1003
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/22 17:48

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Border Affairs Corps (BAC) said on Sunday (March 22) that Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport hosted about 7,800 passengers on Saturday, less than the average daily passenger volume during the SARS outbreak of 2003, CNA reported.

Due to border closures and travel restrictions imposed by many countries, as well as Taiwan's 14-day quarantine requirement, the volume of passengers at the airport has dramatically decreased, the report said. According to the National Immigration Agency (NIA), Taoyuan Airport served an average of 9,300 passengers a day in May 2003 during the SARS outbreak.

BAC statistics show Taoyuan Airport hosted an average of more than 130,000 passengers a day last year, according to the report. Taoyuan International Airport Corporation said the number of airplanes leaving and arriving per day is about 270, of which 70 to 90 are cargo planes.
Taoyuan International Airport
Wuhan coronavirus
SARS
Border Affairs Corps

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's coronavirus cases rise to 169, with 16 new infections
Taiwan's coronavirus cases rise to 169, with 16 new infections
2020/03/22 16:26
Blame for Wuhan virus lies squarely with CCP
Blame for Wuhan virus lies squarely with CCP
2020/03/22 06:52
Indonesian who went home for wedding among Taiwan’s new virus cases
Indonesian who went home for wedding among Taiwan’s new virus cases
2020/03/21 20:50
US wakes up to Taiwan’s global status
US wakes up to Taiwan’s global status
2020/03/21 20:10
Taiwan to test recent returnees from US and East Asia for coronavirus
Taiwan to test recent returnees from US and East Asia for coronavirus
2020/03/21 15:47