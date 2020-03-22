TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Border Affairs Corps (BAC) said on Sunday (March 22) that Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport hosted about 7,800 passengers on Saturday, less than the average daily passenger volume during the SARS outbreak of 2003, CNA reported.

Due to border closures and travel restrictions imposed by many countries, as well as Taiwan's 14-day quarantine requirement, the volume of passengers at the airport has dramatically decreased, the report said. According to the National Immigration Agency (NIA), Taoyuan Airport served an average of 9,300 passengers a day in May 2003 during the SARS outbreak.

BAC statistics show Taoyuan Airport hosted an average of more than 130,000 passengers a day last year, according to the report. Taoyuan International Airport Corporation said the number of airplanes leaving and arriving per day is about 270, of which 70 to 90 are cargo planes.