Airline cabin crews wear masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease. Airline cabin crews wear masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease. (CNA photo)

Two of Taiwan's regional carriers are temporarily suspending their online check-in service for domestic flights to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the airlines have announced.

Uni Air, a subsidiary of international carrier EVA Air, and Mandarin Airlines, a subsidiary of Taiwan's national carrier China Airlines, said Saturday they will suspend online check-in services and inflight beverages starting Monday until the end of the month.

Uni Air will also stop issuing electronic boarding passes, while Mandarin Airlines will stop early check-in services during that period, they said.

Passengers will be required to check in and select seats directly at the airport, the airlines said, and people with a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or over will not be allowed to board.

Passengers will also need to wear a face mask at all times during the flight, the airlines said.