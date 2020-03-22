  1. Home
  2. Politics

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife test negative for coronavirus

The vice president's press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted the results of the tests Saturday night.

  789
By  Taiwan News, Editor
2020/03/22 10:35
President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020...

President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The vice president's press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted the results of the tests Saturday night.

Pence had announced earlier Saturday that, out of an abundance of caution, he and his wife would be tested for the virus. A member of the vice president's staff had tested positive for the virus.

The vice president had said the staffer, who did not have close contact with either the president or vice president, was doing well. Still, Pence stood just a few feet from President Donald Trump at the podium during their press conference.
US
Vice President Mike Pence
NEGATIVE
Katie Miller
Wuhan virus
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Blame for Wuhan virus lies squarely with CCP
Blame for Wuhan virus lies squarely with CCP
2020/03/22 06:52
Indonesian who went home for wedding among Taiwan’s new virus cases
Indonesian who went home for wedding among Taiwan’s new virus cases
2020/03/21 20:50
US wakes up to Taiwan’s global status
US wakes up to Taiwan’s global status
2020/03/21 20:10
Taiwan relaxes hospitalization rules
Taiwan relaxes hospitalization rules
2020/03/21 18:23
Taiwan to test recent returnees from US and East Asia for coronavirus
Taiwan to test recent returnees from US and East Asia for coronavirus
2020/03/21 15:47