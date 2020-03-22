  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, North America

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/22 01:11
A polling place worker uses gloves outside of the Boca Raton Library during the Florida primary election, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla....
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. (...
Reporters raise their hands to ask President Donald Trump questions during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Monda...
A woman walks through a lightly trafficked Times Square in New York, Monday, March 16, 2020. Bars and restaurants will become takeout-only and busines...
Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 1...
A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Houston...
A trader holds his hand to his head after trading was halted at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Le...
People wait for an H-E-B grocery store to open Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Spring, Texas. Grocery store executives and city officials reassured the co...
A medical worker tests a person for the coronavirus at a drive-through facility primarily for first responders and medical personnel in San Antonio, T...
Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential p...
Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Ind., as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight...
Aliyah Mosby is silhouetted against the sunset as she walks at the Liberty Memorial Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Mosby was taking adv...

A polling place worker uses gloves outside of the Boca Raton Library during the Florida primary election, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla....

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. (...

Reporters raise their hands to ask President Donald Trump questions during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Monda...

A woman walks through a lightly trafficked Times Square in New York, Monday, March 16, 2020. Bars and restaurants will become takeout-only and busines...

Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 1...

A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Houston...

A trader holds his hand to his head after trading was halted at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Le...

People wait for an H-E-B grocery store to open Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Spring, Texas. Grocery store executives and city officials reassured the co...

A medical worker tests a person for the coronavirus at a drive-through facility primarily for first responders and medical personnel in San Antonio, T...

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential p...

Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Ind., as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight...

Aliyah Mosby is silhouetted against the sunset as she walks at the Liberty Memorial Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Mosby was taking adv...

MARCH 14-20, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week's selection includes a woman walking through a nearly empty Times Square in New York after bars and restaurants became takeout only business amid concerns over the coronavirus; a man receiving a shot in the first-stage study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19; a polling place worker using gloves outside of the Boca Raton Library during the Florida primary election; former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders greeting one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate in Washington; and spring break revelers participating in a game of chicken fight on the beach in Pompano Beach, Florida.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com