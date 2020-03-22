AP Week in Pictures, North America

Aliyah Mosby is silhouetted against the sunset as she walks at the Liberty Memorial Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Mosby was taking adv... Aliyah Mosby is silhouetted against the sunset as she walks at the Liberty Memorial Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Mosby was taking advantage of warm weather on the first day of spring to get some fresh air as most of the community isolates to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Ind., as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight... Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Ind., as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight on the beach, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Fla. As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars be shut down for 30 days beginning at 5 p.m. and many Florida beaches are turning away spring break crowds urging them to engage in social distancing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential p... Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A medical worker tests a person for the coronavirus at a drive-through facility primarily for first responders and medical personnel in San Antonio, T... A medical worker tests a person for the coronavirus at a drive-through facility primarily for first responders and medical personnel in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, "This is not a time to panic. It's not as if we have never been through this before. We've been through this many, many times." (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

People wait for an H-E-B grocery store to open Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Spring, Texas. Grocery store executives and city officials reassured the co... People wait for an H-E-B grocery store to open Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Spring, Texas. Grocery store executives and city officials reassured the community, on Monday, that plenty of food will be available in their stores and urged people not to stockpile groceries amid coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A trader holds his hand to his head after trading was halted at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Le... A trader holds his hand to his head after trading was halted at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Houston... A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Houston. People were lined up in their cars in a line that stretched over two miles to be tested in the drive-thru testing for coronavirus. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 1... Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Browning is the second patient to receive the shot in the study. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A woman walks through a lightly trafficked Times Square in New York, Monday, March 16, 2020. Bars and restaurants will become takeout-only and busines... A woman walks through a lightly trafficked Times Square in New York, Monday, March 16, 2020. Bars and restaurants will become takeout-only and businesses from movie theaters and casinos to gyms and beyond will be shuttered Monday night throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut because of the coronavirus, the states' governors said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Reporters raise their hands to ask President Donald Trump questions during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Monda... Reporters raise their hands to ask President Donald Trump questions during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. (... President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A polling place worker uses gloves outside of the Boca Raton Library during the Florida primary election, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla.... A polling place worker uses gloves outside of the Boca Raton Library during the Florida primary election, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla. As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state's voters headed to the polls to cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MARCH 14-20, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week's selection includes a woman walking through a nearly empty Times Square in New York after bars and restaurants became takeout only business amid concerns over the coronavirus; a man receiving a shot in the first-stage study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19; a polling place worker using gloves outside of the Boca Raton Library during the Florida primary election; former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders greeting one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate in Washington; and spring break revelers participating in a game of chicken fight on the beach in Pompano Beach, Florida.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

