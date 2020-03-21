All Times EDT

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 62 38 18 3 3 82 197 154 Hershey 62 37 18 3 4 81 187 157 Charlotte 61 34 22 5 0 73 202 172 Hartford 62 31 20 6 5 73 171 173 WB/Scranton 63 29 26 3 5 66 164 193 Springfield 61 31 27 3 0 65 190 186 Lehigh Valley 62 24 28 3 7 58 161 186 Bridgeport 63 23 33 5 2 53 152 206

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 63 38 20 4 1 81 234 197 Rochester 62 33 20 4 5 75 181 173 Utica 61 34 22 3 2 73 210 186 Binghamton 62 34 24 4 0 72 189 182 Syracuse 62 30 23 4 5 69 202 210 Laval 62 30 24 5 3 68 183 182 Toronto 62 29 28 3 2 63 206 213 Cleveland 62 24 31 5 2 55 159 192

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 63 41 14 5 3 90 211 141 Iowa 63 37 18 4 4 82 194 171 Grand Rapids 63 29 27 3 4 65 177 193 Texas 63 28 28 3 4 63 172 192 Chicago 61 27 26 5 3 62 155 175 Rockford 63 29 30 2 2 62 156 187 San Antonio 61 24 25 7 5 60 161 184 Manitoba 61 27 33 1 0 55 160 190

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 58 36 19 1 2 75 198 163 Colorado 56 34 18 3 1 72 188 162 Stockton 55 30 17 4 4 68 194 170 San Diego 57 30 19 6 2 68 185 164 Ontario 57 29 22 5 1 64 166 198 Bakersfield 56 21 27 5 3 50 162 202 San Jose 55 21 27 5 2 49 179 192

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Binghamton at Syracuse, ppd

Grand Rapids at Belleville, ppd

Laval at Utica, ppd

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Springfield at Rochester, ppd

Charlotte at Hartford, ppd

Providence at Bridgeport, ppd

Chicago at Texas, ppd

Milwaukee at Iowa, ppd

Tucson at Colorado, ppd

Bakersfield at San Jose, ppd

Stockton at Ontario, ppd

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, ppd

Charlotte at Bridgeport, ppd

Iowa at Rockford, ppd

Utica at Syracuse, ppd

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Hartford at Providence, ppd

Hershey at WB/Scranton, ppd

Laval at Binghamton, ppd

Springfield at Rochester, ppd

Chicago at Texas, ppd

Manitoba at San Antonio, ppd

Tucson at Colorado, ppd

San Jose at Bakersfield, ppd

Stockton at San Diego, ppd

Sunday's Games

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Charlotte at Providence, ppd

Grand Rapids at Toronto, ppd

Manitoba at San Antonio, ppd

Rockford at Milwaukee, ppd

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago, ppd

Texas at Rockford, ppd