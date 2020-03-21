NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|70
|44
|14
|12
|100
|227
|174
|a-Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|245
|195
|m-Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|m-Philadelphia
|69
|41
|21
|7
|89
|232
|196
|m-Pittsburgh
|69
|40
|23
|6
|86
|224
|196
|Carolina
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|222
|193
|a-Toronto
|70
|36
|25
|9
|81
|238
|227
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|35
|23
|10
|80
|192
|193
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|234
|222
|Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|Montreal
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|212
|221
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|New Jersey
|69
|28
|29
|12
|68
|189
|230
|Ottawa
|71
|25
|34
|12
|62
|191
|243
|Detroit
|71
|17
|49
|5
|39
|145
|267
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-St. Louis
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|225
|193
|c-Colorado
|70
|42
|20
|8
|92
|237
|191
|p-Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|p-Edmonton
|71
|37
|25
|9
|83
|225
|217
|c-Dallas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|180
|177
|Winnipeg
|71
|37
|28
|6
|80
|216
|203
|p-Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|215
|217
|Vancouver
|69
|36
|27
|6
|78
|228
|217
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|Chicago
|70
|32
|30
|8
|72
|212
|218
|Anaheim
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|187
|226
|Los Angeles
|70
|29
|35
|6
|64
|178
|212
|San Jose
|70
|29
|36
|5
|63
|182
|226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, ppd
Ottawa at Washington, ppd
Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd
Philadelphia at Dallas, ppd
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, ppd
Vancouver at Anaheim, ppd
Detroit at Arizona, ppd
Chicago at Buffalo, ppd
Columbus at Toronto, ppd
Montreal at Colorado, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, ppd
Ottawa at Carolina, ppd
St. Louis at Florida, ppd
Philadelphia at Nashville, ppd
Detroit at Vegas, ppd
Tampa Bay at Calgary, ppd
Vancouver at Los Angeles, ppd
Boston at San Jose, ppd
Washington at Pittsburgh, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, ppd
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Nashville at Chicago, ppd
Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd
Arizona at Los Angeles, ppd
Columbus at New Jersey, ppd
Florida at Toronto, ppd
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd
Anaheim at Edmonton, ppd
San Jose at Calgary, ppd
Vancouver at Vegas, ppd
Buffalo at Montreal, ppd
Carolina at Pittsburgh, ppd
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Detroit at Boston, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd
St. Louis at Washington, ppd
Florida at Ottawa, ppd
Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd
Los Angeles at Dallas, ppd