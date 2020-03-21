In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2011, Gianni Mura attends the funerals of the Italian writer Giorgio Bocca at the San Vittore al Corpo church... In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2011, Gianni Mura attends the funerals of the Italian writer Giorgio Bocca at the San Vittore al Corpo church, in Milan, Italy. Gianni Mura, one of Italy’s most highly regarded sports journalists, has died. He was 74. La Repubblica, the national daily that Mura wrote for, said Mura died Saturday at a hospital in Senigallia after having a heart attack. Mura was known for his colorful soccer and Tour de France coverage. Until only recently, he still worked on a typewriter. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ROME (AP) — Gianni Mura, one of Italy’s most highly regarded sports journalists, has died. He was 74.

La Repubblica, the national daily that Mura wrote for, said he died Saturday at a hospital in Senigallia after having a heart attack.

Mura was known for his colorful soccer and Tour de France coverage. Until only recently, he still worked on a typewriter.

Mura was considered the successor to Gianni Brera, who was widely considered the country’s top sports writer when he died in 1992.

Mura also wrote a weekly restaurant review column in Repubblica’s magazine, accompanied by wine reviews by his wife, Paola.

Mura previously worked for the Gazzetta dello Sport. He also wrote several books, including a mystery novel based on the Tour.

Mura is survived by his wife.

