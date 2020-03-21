  1. Home
Indonesian woman who traveled home for wedding among Taiwan’s new coronavirus cases

Woman was one of 18 new coronavirus patients Saturday March 21

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/21 20:50
Passengers arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from overseas  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian woman who returned to her country to attend a wedding was among 18 new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed by Taiwan Saturday (March 21).

She was listed as patient No. 147, reports said. All the new patients were regarded as imported cases since they all had records of recent foreign travel, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced at its daily news conference.

The new total of 153 coronavirus patients can be divided into 120 imported cases and 33 as the result of domestic infections, reports said. The total also includes two deaths, the most recent of them a man in his 80s who already suffered from a heart condition and from diabetes before his virus infection.

The CECC also confirmed 28 coronavirus patients as having been released from quarantine, though they are also still included in the total number.

In addition to the Indonesian woman who had traveled to her home country and then returned to Taiwan, the other new cases included people who had studied, traveled or worked in countries on four continents, Asia, Europe, America and Africa, the CECC said.

The list included men who had worked in the Netherlands and South Africa, members of tour groups who had visited Egypt and Turkey, a woman who had traveled on her own in the United States, and students returning from two months in the United Kingdom and the U.S., according to CECC data. The ages of the new patient ranged from 20 to 79.
CECC
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
Indonesia

