At a news conference, while responding to questions from reporters, United States President Donald Trump used the term “Chinese virus.” On the printed notes prepared by his aides, he had crossed out the term “corona” in black ink and added the word “Chinese.” When reporters asked him whether this term was not racist, he said that there was no doubt that this virus originated in China, just as it was a fact that China delayed reporting the epidemic, making the world pay the price. At the same time, Time Magazine published an opinion piece saying that China’s efforts to keep Taiwan out of the World Health Organization had not allowed the island to share its forceful and rapid reaction to the coronavirus with the rest of the world, allowing many innocent people around the world to die.

Those two news items show one thing, namely that Taiwan and China are two separate nations, one of which is a model state and the other a troublemaker. Never since 1979 has Taiwan’s global status been more obvious. Since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, the U.S. has been treating Taiwan under the actual international status that a political entity should have. Even though this status of a sovereign nation has not been generally determined by the U.S., but the fact that Taiwan is not a part of China has already become a common perception of the State Department, the White House and Congress. This means the time has arrived for the world to recognize Taiwan as an independent sovereign nation. Even though the problems are still significant, it is no longer impossible.

As the Chinese virus is afflicting most of the world, when each country tries to block this Chinese virus from entering, none of them has listed Taiwan as a Chinese region, but all of them have treated it as a separate entity. No matter whether regarding border control issues or drawing up lists of the number of coronavirus cases, Taiwan has always been mentioned on the same level as other independent countries, without any link to China. Even though a minority of countries was forced by China to take an confusing stance, they quickly corrected the situation. This is a major test. We have seen the whole world considering Taiwan as a separate political entity when facing practical issues. There is no suspense there, it has already become a common practice, with everybody’s mental state and perception fully normal. On the contrary, the saying “Taiwan is part of China” has become something that only individuals with mental problems will whisper to themselves.

What step to take next is the mission for President Tsai Ing-wen’s government. The fact that the new legislative speaker, You Si-kun, pushes Taiwan to establish diplomatic relations with the U.S. is an important issue for action. In the words of Song Dynasty poet Yang Wan-li, under the present situation, “10,000 mountains might still not allow a river to run,” but at what time will the flood be impossible to counter? It’s hard to say it would be impossible. It might be difficult in 2020, but maybe not so much in 2021, as time is on Taiwan’s side.

This Chinese virus pandemic confirms that Xi Jinping’s leadership ability is a problem and could even threaten the basis for his authority. At the beginning of the epidemic, as a doctor named Li Wenliang died, the calls for freedom of speech gained ground inside China, with even calls for Xi’s resignation impossible to be silenced. Xi’s headache is not just shouts from the public that “everything is false,” but will the so-called drop in the number of new cases stand up to scrutiny? Even President Trump has expressed doubts. The question whether the virus was manmade has led to questions surrounding China’s virus laboratories. Reports of industrial production resuming could also be false, and the answer will only become clear at the time of export. The economy is a major challenge, as it will be difficult to tell whether the supply chain will still be in place. The “global factory” which China established since its economic reforms and opening to the outside world, might not return after the epidemic, while the Xi Jinping era might be about to end.

During these future economic upheavals, Taiwan should keep its distance from China and lean closer to the U.S. The TAIPEI Act recently approved by the House of Representatives is a window full of opportunities. Taiwan’s first task is to quickly sign a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. and to establish non-economic cooperation relations, such as a global alliance and roundtable for religious freedom and the international healthcare service campaign “Taiwan Can Help,” which is receiving ample attention at present. Of course Taiwan is also a beacon for freedom and human rights in East Asia. This is the organic earth which can root Taiwan and the world together. What Taiwan can participate in is what China has no way of doing, as China only interferes. The historic opportunity that Taiwan has never found itself in during the past 40 years will happen in the next 10 years, as the U.S. has completely woken up, and is sounding a “wake-up call” to the whole world.

