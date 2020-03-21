  1. Home
Taiwan to test recent returnees from US and East Asia for coronavirus

Returnees who visited doctors and reported coronavirus symptoms to undergo self quarantine

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/21 15:47
Passengers wait to leave Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 3,000 people who returned from the United States and East Asia between March 8 and March 18 might have to undergo tests for the coronavirus and stay at home, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (March 21).

The health authorities are looking through the national health insurance records of recent arrivals who sought medical care, CNA reported. These individuals will be alerted by text message to stay at home for 14 days and asked to contact the local health department, or phone 1922 to arrange for a coronavirus test.

Estimates for the total number of travelers arriving from the U.S. and East Asia during the period stood at about 3,000. It was not immediately clear, however, how many consulted physicians since their return.

On Saturday, Taiwan confirmed 18 people who traveled or studied overseas as new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, taking the total for the country up to 153. The previous day, the CECC had announced a record total of 27 cases, while a man in his 80s became the island nation’s second coronavirus fatality.
