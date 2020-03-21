An employee of Korea Rail Road Corporation checks the temperature of a woman's wrist at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Mar... An employee of Korea Rail Road Corporation checks the temperature of a woman's wrist at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 21, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

People line up to buy face masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus outside a pharmacy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 20, 2020. For ... People line up to buy face masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus outside a pharmacy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci... President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A woman wearing a face mask walks over a near empty Westminster Bridge backdropped by the London Eye ferris wheel in central London, Friday, March 20,... A woman wearing a face mask walks over a near empty Westminster Bridge backdropped by the London Eye ferris wheel in central London, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A man wears a mask after crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, at the San Isidro port of entry Friday, March 20, 2020, in San Diego. Mexico and the U.S. anno... A man wears a mask after crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, at the San Isidro port of entry Friday, March 20, 2020, in San Diego. Mexico and the U.S. announced Friday that they would prohibit all "non-essential" travel across their shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A sign in Green Park underground station shows amendments in red pen which stations have been closed in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus... A sign in Green Park underground station shows amendments in red pen which stations have been closed in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus in London, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Wearing masks, Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, right, applies alcohol gel on hands of President Jair Bolsonaro's hands during a press... Wearing masks, Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, right, applies alcohol gel on hands of President Jair Bolsonaro's hands during a press conference on the new coronavirus, at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 18, 2019. For most people COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause many other serious illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andre Borges)

Wearing masks, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, holds a piece of paper as Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, left, speaks to Health Minister Lui... Wearing masks, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, holds a piece of paper as Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, left, speaks to Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, during a press conference on the new coronavirus, at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 18, 2019. For most people COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause many other serious illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andre Borges)

People wear face masks as they walk through an office complex in Beijing, Friday, March 20, 2020. Italy's deaths from the coronavirus pandemic eclipse... People wear face masks as they walk through an office complex in Beijing, Friday, March 20, 2020. Italy's deaths from the coronavirus pandemic eclipsed China's on Thursday as the scourge extended its march across the West, where the United States and other countries increasingly enlisted the military to prepare for an onslaught of patients and California's governor ordered people in the most-populous U.S. state to stay home. The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A woman wearing a face mask passes by posters about precautions against new coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 21,... A woman wearing a face mask passes by posters about precautions against new coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 21, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 275,000 people and killed more than 11,300. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 88,200 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s prime minister has “strongly recommended” the country’s religious facilities, gyms and clubs to close for the next 15 days to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Chung Se-kyun during a nationally televised speech on Saturday said the government plans to use administrative orders to shut down the facilities that remain open but fail to enforce distance between people.

He says the government could also file damage claims against the churches and businesses if they become linked to infections after failing to employ preventive measures.

The Gyeonggi province surrounding capital Seoul has already taken similar steps, issuing administrative orders that required around 140 churches and 15,000 karaokes, computer gaming rooms and clubs to strengthen anti-virus measures.

Gyeonggi governor Lee Jae-myung has said these facilities will be shut down and possibly fined as much as $2,400 if they fail to abide the order, which requires them to ensure that everyone wears masks, sanitizes their hands and maintains distance. They were also ordered to block anyone exhibiting fever or respiratory symptoms and keep a record of visitors’ names, contact points and when they came.

While South Korea’s epidemic has slowed from earlier this month when it was reporting hundreds of new cases a day, there are growing concerns about a steady rise in infections in the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live. Seoul, Gyeonggi province and Incheon have so far reported 675 cases combined.

