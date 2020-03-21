CAL and EVA Air announced new measures to counter the coronavirus Saturday March 21 CAL and EVA Air announced new measures to counter the coronavirus Saturday March 21 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) and EVA Air will turn away passengers with a fever and require the rest to wear a mask during flights, except for meal times, to prevent the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), reports said Saturday (March 21).

Before boarding their flight, passengers will have their temperatures taken and anyone with a minimum fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius will be turned away, the Taiwan airlines announced on their websites Saturday. Travelers who refuse to undergo temperature screening will not be allowed on board.

Wearing a face mask should start when first approaching the check-in counter. It should continue during the whole flight except when passengers eat, CNA reported.

Of the 135 coronavirus cases confirmed in Taiwan, 102 were imported cases, with most of them Taiwanese citizens who had been traveling overseas. This causes concerns that passengers on airplanes and moving through airports are particularly vulnerable to the virus, reports said.

On Friday, health authorities in the Chinese city of Chengdu said a woman who had been confirmed as a coronavirus case had traveled on CAL flights between San Francisco and her home town, with a layover at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. So far, nobody who has been in contact with her during the trip has been recorded as infected.