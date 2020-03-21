NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets are bringing back linebacker Neville Hewitt and cornerback Arthur Maulet, both of whom filled in as solid starters last season after injuries to other players.

Hewitt is re-signing on a one-year deal worth $2 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press on Friday.

Hewitt was a valuable backup-turned-starter last year for the Jets at inside linebacker after season-ending injuries to Avery Williamson and C.J. Mosley. He finished third on the team with 78 overall tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and seven quarterback hits.

Hewitt, who turns 27 next month, could again provide depth as the Jets monitor the health statuses of Williamson and Mosley. Williamson is coming off a knee injury suffered in the preseason last summer, while Mosley missed all but two games in his first year with the Jets after injuring his groin and core muscle area in the season opener.

Hewitt signed with Miami in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall, and joined New York as a free agent in 2018. He has 5 1/2 sacks and three interceptions in five NFL seasons.

Maulet was re-signed to a one-year deal after New York did not tender him as a restricted free agent — making him an unrestricted free agent. Financial terms weren't immediately known.

Maulet was a pleasant surprise while starting six games late last season after injuries decimated the cornerback spot. He finished with 41 overall tackles, an interception and two passes defensed. Maulet also recovered a fumble for a touchdown on special teams.

The 26-year-old Maulet announced his return on his Twitter and Instagram pages, saying: “I’m Bacc Gotham City !”

The Louisiana native was signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in 2017. He had two stints with the Saints and also spent time with Indianapolis before being signed by the Jets last winter. Maulet became a free agent earlier this week when he wasn’t given a restricted free agent tender, but was brought back by New York.

