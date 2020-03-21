  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/21 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 119.75 Up 6.30
May 114.00 120.05 114.00 119.70 Up 7.00
Jul 114.40 120.00 114.40 119.75 Up 6.30
Sep 115.45 120.60 115.35 120.10 Up 5.65
Dec 117.00 121.50 116.50 120.95 Up 5.25
Mar 118.40 122.70 118.25 122.20 Up 4.85
May 120.35 123.65 119.70 123.25 Up 4.80
Jul 121.25 124.60 120.10 124.10 Up 4.75
Sep 122.00 125.00 120.85 124.90 Up 4.85
Dec 123.60 127.00 122.50 126.55 Up 4.95
Mar 125.00 128.55 123.95 128.10 Up 5.15
May 125.55 128.85 125.55 128.85 Up 5.10
Jul 126.35 129.60 126.35 129.60 Up 5.10
Sep 130.35 Up 5.10
Dec 131.55 Up 5.05