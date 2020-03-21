New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|119.75
|Up
|6.30
|May
|114.00
|120.05
|114.00
|119.70
|Up
|7.00
|Jul
|114.40
|120.00
|114.40
|119.75
|Up
|6.30
|Sep
|115.45
|120.60
|115.35
|120.10
|Up
|5.65
|Dec
|117.00
|121.50
|116.50
|120.95
|Up
|5.25
|Mar
|118.40
|122.70
|118.25
|122.20
|Up
|4.85
|May
|120.35
|123.65
|119.70
|123.25
|Up
|4.80
|Jul
|121.25
|124.60
|120.10
|124.10
|Up
|4.75
|Sep
|122.00
|125.00
|120.85
|124.90
|Up
|4.85
|Dec
|123.60
|127.00
|122.50
|126.55
|Up
|4.95
|Mar
|125.00
|128.55
|123.95
|128.10
|Up
|5.15
|May
|125.55
|128.85
|125.55
|128.85
|Up
|5.10
|Jul
|126.35
|129.60
|126.35
|129.60
|Up
|5.10
|Sep
|130.35
|Up
|5.10
|Dec
|131.55
|Up
|5.05