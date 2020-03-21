In this March 18, 2020 photo, Ivan holds his "mate" inside a candy kiosk as he works in Montevideo, Uruguay. Not withstanding the new coronavirus emer... In this March 18, 2020 photo, Ivan holds his "mate" inside a candy kiosk as he works in Montevideo, Uruguay. Not withstanding the new coronavirus emergency he still shares his mate with folks that work nearby, however there are much less people to share and most of the time he drinks alone. For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

In this March 17, 2020 photo, Omar walks on the beach clutching his thermos and "mate," in Montevideo, Uruguay. In Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina, ... In this March 17, 2020 photo, Omar walks on the beach clutching his thermos and "mate," in Montevideo, Uruguay. In Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina, drinking and sharing the herb "mate" is a tradition among family members, office colleagues and schoolmates, who share the straw as they pass the drink around. Today, however, the new coronavirus outbreak has made people quit sharing, to prevent spreading COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

In this March 17, 2020 photo, Anibal Meza, right, and Juan Benitez share cold "mate" at their chicken stall at Mercado 4 in Asuncion, Paraguay. Both m... In this March 17, 2020 photo, Anibal Meza, right, and Juan Benitez share cold "mate" at their chicken stall at Mercado 4 in Asuncion, Paraguay. Both men agreed they'd never quit the communal drink but would consider drinking their own individual mugs. In Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina, drinking and sharing the herb "mate" is a tradition among family members, office colleagues and schoolmates, who share the straw as they pass the drink around. Today, however, the new coronavirus outbreak has made people quit sharing, to prevent spreading COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

In this March 17, 2020 photo, Paola Garcia walks past herbal "mate" mugs at the shop where she works in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 17, 20... In this March 17, 2020 photo, Paola Garcia walks past herbal "mate" mugs at the shop where she works in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. In Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina, drinking and sharing the herbal drink is a custom among family members, office colleagues and schoolmates, who pass the drink around and use the same straw. Today, however, the new coronavirus outbreak has made people quit sharing, to prevent spreading COVID-19. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

In this March 19, 2020 photo, Marina and Fabio walk arm and arm by the seaside as they drink "mate" in Montevideo, Uruguay. In Uruguay, Paraguay and A... In this March 19, 2020 photo, Marina and Fabio walk arm and arm by the seaside as they drink "mate" in Montevideo, Uruguay. In Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina, drinking and sharing the herb "mate" is a tradition among family members, office colleagues and schoolmates, who share the straw as they pass the drink around. Today, however, the new coronavirus outbreak has made people quit sharing, to prevent spreading COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

In this March 17, 2020 photo, Oscar Brun drinks "mate" at his ironworks shop in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Brun said one prepares "mate" to share it and... In this March 17, 2020 photo, Oscar Brun drinks "mate" at his ironworks shop in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Brun said one prepares "mate" to share it and be social. In Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina, drinking and sharing the herb "mate" is a tradition among family members, office colleagues and schoolmates, who share the straw as they pass the drink around. Today, however, the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak has made people quit sharing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

In this March 17, 2020 photo, Otilia Olivera, left, serves cold "mate," known as "teretere," for her friends Lidia Silva, center, and Rosa Benitez at ... In this March 17, 2020 photo, Otilia Olivera, left, serves cold "mate," known as "teretere," for her friends Lidia Silva, center, and Rosa Benitez at Mercado 4 in Asuncion, Paraguay. The friends said they plan to continue drinking mate together, as is social custom. In Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina, drinking and sharing the herb "mate" is a tradition among family members, office colleagues and schoolmates, who share the straw as they pass the drink around. Today, however, the new coronavirus outbreak has made some people quit sharing, to prevent spreading COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

In this March 17, 2020 photo, Gustavo Lachaga holds his "mate" drink outside his radiator repair shop in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Since the outbreak o... In this March 17, 2020 photo, Gustavo Lachaga holds his "mate" drink outside his radiator repair shop in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, more and more people have been forced to abandon the practice of sharing their mate which strengthens social ties, while others resist despite the authorities warnings. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

In this March 17, 2020 photo, Artemio Lezcano, front, and a work colleague, drink their own mugs of cold "mate," instead of sharing one as they usuall... In this March 17, 2020 photo, Artemio Lezcano, front, and a work colleague, drink their own mugs of cold "mate," instead of sharing one as they usually do, at their fruit stand at Mercado 4 in Asuncion, Paraguay. "This is a solution to continue drinking" said Lezcano." In Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina, drinking and sharing the herb "mate" is a tradition among family members, office colleagues and schoolmates, who share the straw as they pass the drink around. Today, however, the new coronavirus outbreak has made people quit sharing, to prevent spreading COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

In this March 17, 2020 photo, Oscar Brun, left, shares his "mate" drink with a work colleague Tomas Bravo at his ironworks shop in Buenos Aires, Argen... In this March 17, 2020 photo, Oscar Brun, left, shares his "mate" drink with a work colleague Tomas Bravo at his ironworks shop in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Brun said one prepares "mate" to share it and be social. Brun, who has lived in Argentina for decades, works with two other men in a small blacksmith shop in Buenos Aires. He continues to share his "bombilla" with one of his colleagues - the small metal tube through which the mate is sipped. The other, on the other hand, is reluctant to do so since the outbreak of the new coronavirus or COVID-19. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Sharing the mate beverage is an old tradition in parts of South America. The new coronavirus is changing that.

In Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina, people customarily consume the beverage - made by steeping leaves of the mate plant in hot water - in groups, sharing a metal straw from mouth to mouth. The tradition transcends social classes, is present in the home and workplace, and on hand for just about social occasion.

Even soccer superstars such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have often been seen with a mate gourd in hand. Now, as countries around the world implement social distancing in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease, mate enthusiasts are being urged to consume the beverage individually.

Some people are making a big effort to put health concerns above habits of sharing the social brew. Others, not so much.

“For Uruguayans, it's always a custom to share,” said 66-year-old Oscar Brun of Uruguay, Brun, who has lived in Argentina for decades, acknowledged that it's up to the individual whether they want to share the straw as mass anxiety over the new coronavirus sweeps the region.

There are more than 230 reported cases of people infected with the virus in Argentina Uruguay and Paraguay, alarming those who previously thought nothing of passing around the mate straw.

“It's ugly to be like this, without giving a kiss, without embracing, without sharing mate,” said 67-year-old Roberto Gervasoni. “It's ugly when you're deprived of your customs.”

Sociologist Florencia Blanco Esmoris said the mate beverage dates back to use among indigenous people in parts of South America during the Spanish conquest and that today it is “a channel of communication that allows dialogue and social connection.”

She noted that Argentines are developing creative ways to drink mate together, doing so in online gatherings.

Dardo García, a vendor in Buenos Aires, said he is selling a greater number of small cups for consuming mate, since more people are reluctant to share the big cups.