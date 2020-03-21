A nun talks with Carabinieri officers at the entrance of the Istituto Figlie di San Camillo (Institute of Daughters of St. Camillo) in Grottaferrata, ... A nun talks with Carabinieri officers at the entrance of the Istituto Figlie di San Camillo (Institute of Daughters of St. Camillo) in Grottaferrata, near Rome, Friday, March 20, 2020. Outbreaks of the coronavirus have stricken two convents in the Rome area. Rome daily Il Messaggero quoted the Lazio region's health commissioner on Friday as saying 59 nuns at the Institute of Daughters of St. Camillo in the hill town of Grottaferrata have tested positive for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

City police officers check a truck driver in Fondi, near Rome, Friday, March 20, 2020. A farm town which has the largest wholesale produce market serv... City police officers check a truck driver in Fondi, near Rome, Friday, March 20, 2020. A farm town which has the largest wholesale produce market serving Rome and Naples has been put under even more stringent lockdown than the rest of the country due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A nun wearing a mask and gloves stands at the Istituto Figlie di San Camillo (Institute of Daughters of St. Camillo) in Grottaferrata, near Rome, Frid... A nun wearing a mask and gloves stands at the Istituto Figlie di San Camillo (Institute of Daughters of St. Camillo) in Grottaferrata, near Rome, Friday, March 20, 2020. Outbreaks of the coronavirus have stricken two convents in the Rome area. Rome daily Il Messaggero quoted the Lazio region's health commissioner on Friday as saying 59 nuns at the Institute of Daughters of St. Camillo in the hill town of Grottaferrata have tested positive for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

Italian soldiers patrol as the Duomo gothic cathedral is visible in background, in Milan, Friday, March 20, 2020. Mayors of many towns in Italy are as... Italian soldiers patrol as the Duomo gothic cathedral is visible in background, in Milan, Friday, March 20, 2020. Mayors of many towns in Italy are asking for ever more stringent measures on citizens' movements to help contain the surging infections of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ROME (AP) — Italy has recorded its highest day-to-day-rise in the number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus.

Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday the country recorded 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths. The total now stands at 4,032.

Authorities said most of the people who died had existing health problems such as heart disease and diabetes before they were infected with the virus.

Borrelli says Italy also saw a staggering increase of 5,986 cases from a day earlier, bringing the official total in Italy to 47,021.

The soaring numbers come despite a national lockdown that drastically limits when residents lare allowed to leave their homes.