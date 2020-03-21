ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards has announced his plans to enter the NBA draft.

The decision was expected. Edwards was one of the nation's top recruits last season and is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft.

Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, led the nation's freshmen with his average of 19.1 points per game. He added 5.2 rebounds.

Edwards announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter feed. “Georgia will always be my home but I am ready to take my game to the next level and have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft,” Edwards wrote. “I hope I've made you all proud but the work is far from finished.”

Edwards was an often explosive scorer but struggled at times with his long-range shots. He made only 29.4% of his 3-point attempts.

Despite Edwards' scoring leadership, Georgia was only 16-16 overall and 5-13 in the Southeastern Conference.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25