Taiwan's Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC) has made available 400 beds at several quarantine locations for the use of migrant workers who must undergo home quarantine for 14 days, based upon their needs.

From Thursday, foreign nationals have been barred from entry into Taiwan, a drastic measure adopted by the CECC as part of efforts to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday, Taiwan had confirmed 135 cases of the coronavirus disease, of which 102 were imported, with two fatalities.

The entry ban does not effect migrant workers who are currently overseas and have re-entry permits. However, they will have to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return to Taiwan.

Faced with calls from some quarters for the government to assist in finding accommodation for the quarantined migrant workers, CECC Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said Friday that the center has asked the supervising Ministry of Labor to formulate a management plan.

In terms of migrant workers in factories or construction sites, their employers and manpower brokerage companies will have to jointly help their workers with proper home quarantine arrangements, Chen said.

In the case of caregivers and domestic helpers, given that their presence as quarantine subjects could make them a burden on the families for which they work, the brokerage companies concerned are required to first isolate them for quarantine upon their arrival from abroad.

If the companies need to, they can rent the CECC's 400 beds for the use of quarantined workers, Chen went on, adding that the beds are also available for independent employers who are unable to provide rented accommodation for their quarantined workers.