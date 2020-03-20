  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's first athlete diagnosed with coronavirus visited 4 European countries

Teenager is one of 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Taiwan Friday March 20

  3778
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/20 20:16
File photo of a basketball game in Taiwan 

File photo of a basketball game in Taiwan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A teenager who passed through four European countries was Taiwan’s first athlete to be confirmed as a coronavirus patient, reports said Friday (March 20).

He was one of 27 new cases, including 24 imported ones, confirmed by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), taking the country’s total to 135. A man in his eighties was announced as Taiwan’s second death caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

The teenager was studying at a sports faculty and had traveled overseas to take part in a competition, CNA reported, though the authorities did not mention which sport he was active in. He was not a member of the national team, but had been in training as a backup, according to some media reports. The national team was staying in quarantine at a training center in north Taiwan, while the young man was taken to hospital.

He stayed in Spain from Feb. 16 through 24, in Germany from Feb. 25 through March 7, in Great Britain from March 8 through 15, and transited in France on March 16-17 before heading home to Taiwan, the CECC said.

The day after his return, his eyes began to hurt and he felt a headache, leading him to seek medical care. According to the CECC, he did not go back to school, though 33 people he had been in contact with were asked to stay in home quarantine.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
athlete
sports
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign offices in Taiwan support border control measures
Foreign offices in Taiwan support border control measures
2020/03/20 19:30
Taiwan encourages employers to renew contracts of Indonesian workers amid coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan encourages employers to renew contracts of Indonesian workers amid coronavirus restrictions
2020/03/20 19:25
Taiwan's 2nd death from coronavirus was elderly patient in 80s
Taiwan's 2nd death from coronavirus was elderly patient in 80s
2020/03/20 18:31
Taiwan's central bank cuts 2020 growth forecast amid coronavirus fears
Taiwan's central bank cuts 2020 growth forecast amid coronavirus fears
2020/03/20 18:12
'It isn't my job to flatter China': Taiwan foreign minister
'It isn't my job to flatter China': Taiwan foreign minister
2020/03/20 17:48