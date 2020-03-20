TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor on Friday (March 20) advised employers to renew the contracts of their current Indonesian staff or find workers in other Southeast Asian countries as Jakarta has banned exporting labor due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Indonesia’s suspension measures went into effect on Friday, ETtoday reported, causing concern among employers in Taiwan who rely on citizens of the Southeast Asian nation for factory work as well as social care.

In order to address fears of the coronavirus, employers should rely on workers already in Taiwan and renew their contracts or find other new workers inside the country, the Ministry of Labor said.

According to official statistics, the island counts a total of 276,000 workers from Indonesia, or 38 percent of the total. The 200,000 Indonesian caregivers make up about 70 percent of the total number of foreign caregivers, while 9,000 Indonesians amount to 70 percent of the 12,000 foreign fishery workers in Taiwan.

The 65,000 Indonesian factory workers occupy only 15 percent of the 439,000 foreign industrial employees, with Vietnamese, Thai, and Filipino citizens occupying the larger part.

Foreign industrial workers who reach the maximum 12-year limit for work in Taiwan and caregivers who reach the 14-year limit will be allowed to extend their stay in the country for three months during the coronavirus outbreak, the ETtoday report noted.