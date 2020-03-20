10 Things to Know for Today

Aliyah Mosby is silhouetted against the sunset as she walks at the Liberty Memorial Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Mosby was taking adv... Aliyah Mosby is silhouetted against the sunset as she walks at the Liberty Memorial Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Mosby was taking advantage of warm weather on the first day of spring to get some fresh air as most of the community isolates to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck touches hands with a customer through window glass while closing his storefront coffee shop and bakery due to the coro... Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck touches hands with a customer through window glass while closing his storefront coffee shop and bakery due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. "I really love my employees and the fact that I didn't get to say goodbye to twenty two of them?," said Peck who was in quarantine pending a negative COVID-19 test. “I wrote them letters and emails and, you know, reached out and have donated. But I mean, there's no recourse for being able to say I was in quarantine. I only had like an hour meeting with my staff and my managers before I knew it was going to happen." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Empty chairs sit on the beach, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Florida's largest county inched closer to economic shutdown as Miami-Da... Empty chairs sit on the beach, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Florida's largest county inched closer to economic shutdown as Miami-Dade County's mayor ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Mayor Carlos Gimenez's order Thursday allows several businesses to remain open, including health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Children play in a street of Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Thursday, March 19, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron said that for 15 days ... Children play in a street of Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Thursday, March 19, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron said that for 15 days starting at noon on Tuesday, people will be allowed to leave the place they live only for necessary activities such as shopping for food, going to work or taking a walk. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

Asha Devi, mother of the victim of the fatal 2012 gang rape on a moving bus, facing camera, is embraced by an unidentified woman after the rapists of ... Asha Devi, mother of the victim of the fatal 2012 gang rape on a moving bus, facing camera, is embraced by an unidentified woman after the rapists of her daughter were hanged, in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 20, 2020. Four men were sentenced to capital punishment for the 2012 gang-rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi have been executed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

A surgical mask is placed on The "Fearless Girl" statue outside the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in New York. Stocks are swing... A surgical mask is placed on The "Fearless Girl" statue outside the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in New York. Stocks are swinging between gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street Thursday, but the moves are more subdued than the wild jabs that have dominated recent weeks. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Manhattan bridge is seen in the background of a flashing sign urging commuters to avoid gatherings, reduce crowding and to wash hands in the Brook... The Manhattan bridge is seen in the background of a flashing sign urging commuters to avoid gatherings, reduce crowding and to wash hands in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. In a matter of days, millions of Americans have seen their lives upended by measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Undertakers carry a coffin out of a hearse at Bergamo's cemetery, northern Italy, Monday, March 16, 2020. Bergamo is one of the cities most hit by the... Undertakers carry a coffin out of a hearse at Bergamo's cemetery, northern Italy, Monday, March 16, 2020. Bergamo is one of the cities most hit by the new coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEATH TOLL HITS 10,000 IN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC California's governor orders people in the most populous state to stay home as the viral outbreak toll worsens so much world leaders warned of “record” economic pain.

2. ITALY'S VIRUS EPICENTER GRAPPLES WITH GRIM TOLL Families in the northern Italian city of Bergamo are deprived of a farewell with virus-stricken loved ones, or even a traditional funeral.

3. IN OUTBREAK, A NEW LEXICON EMERGES With words like lockdown, quarantine, social distancing and flattening the curve our vocabulary has changed — just like everything else.

4. FINANCIAL MARKETS CHEER AID HOPES Global share prices and U.S. futures rose on hopes government and central bank action can shield the world economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus.

5. SENATORS SOLD STOCK BEFORE STEEP MARKET LOSSES Sens. Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler sold large amounts of stock before the market drop amid fears about the coronavirus epidemic.

6. 2020 CAMPAIGNS GO DIGITAL Amid calls for social distancing, Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have had to call off large-scale public events in favor of politicking online and over the airwaves.

7. ‘I CAN'T STAY HERE ALL DAY’ Parents and authorities around the globe are struggling to keep young people from gathering to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

8. MANY RENTERS WILL FACE EVICTIONS Most Americans who rent their home, many of whom have lost their jobs in the sudden economic slowdown caused by the viral outbreak, will not be eligible for eviction protections.

9. ‘THIS WILL NOT BE PRETTY’ With iPhones and Skype, Conan O'Brien is going back on the air, encouraging viewers to “feel free to laugh at our attempt.”

10. MORE NBA PLAYERS TEST POSITIVE FOR VIRUS Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics reveals that he tested positive for the coronavirus and the Los Angeles Lakers say two of their players did as well, bringing the total to 10 NBA players.