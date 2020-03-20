  1. Home
Taiwan's 2nd death from coronavirus was elderly patient in 80s

Taiwan's 2nd death from Wuhan virus was elderly patient in 80s with chronic conditions

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/20 18:31
(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's second recorded death from Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was an elderly patient in their 80s with a number of chronic conditions.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 27 more confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and one new death, the second since the outbreak began in Taiwan. The deceased patient was in their 80s and was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

Doctors tried anti-viral HIV drugs, the anti-malaria drug chloroquine, and other medications to try to save the patient. However, the patient ultimately succumbed to septic shock on Thursday.

CECC expert Chang Shang-chun (張上淳) said that the elderly patient suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure, and chronic renal failure, reported CNA. Chang said that the patient was already requiring regular dialysis treatment when they were diagnosed with the virus.
