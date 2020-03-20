TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese internet users have been trying to figure out the identity of the man featured as Friday's (March 20) Google Doodle and his significance to the current global pandemic.

As of Friday afternoon, the bearded gentleman, Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, has become the No. 1 internet search word in Taiwan. Despite his lack of recognition by people worldwide, the German-Hungarian physician was actually the first person to advocate that washing hands can save lives.

According to the Liberty Times, Semmelweis was the chief resident in the maternity clinic at Vienna General Hospital during the 19th century and discovered many of the mothers had died from bacterial infections after surgical operations. He pondered the question and realized that doctors at the hospital were not washing their hands between patients, which could have been the cause for the infections.

Despite Semmelweis' insistence on handwashing at hospitals, his argument was not accepted among most doctors at the time, including many who publicly mocked his recommendations. After being ridiculed by his colleagues, Semmelweis suffered a mental breakdown in 1865 and was eventually referred to an asylum, where he died.

The Google Doodle on Friday not only recognizes Semmelweis, but also shows a 50-second video to educate the public on how to properly wash hands. The video points out that Semmelweis is widely attributed to be the "first individual to discover the medical benefits of handwashing" and that he proved the procedure can reduce transmission of diseases, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reported ETtoday.



Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis. (Wikipedia photo)