A Week in Pictures, Asia

A child casts his makeshift fishing line into the lake of the Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park in Tokyo, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Bor... A child casts his makeshift fishing line into the lake of the Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park in Tokyo, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

An Indian patient and his attendant wait at a Corona virus help desk at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Fo... An Indian patient and his attendant wait at a Corona virus help desk at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, March 15, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A man wearing a protective glove against the new coronavirus outbreak sits in a train in Tokyo, Monday, March 16, 2020. Asian stock markets and U.S. f... A man wearing a protective glove against the new coronavirus outbreak sits in a train in Tokyo, Monday, March 16, 2020. Asian stock markets and U.S. futures fell Monday after the Federal Reserve slashed its key interest rate to shore up economic growth in the face of mounting global anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

People stand in designated areas on the floor of an elevator as a social distancing effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at a shopping ... People stand in designated areas on the floor of an elevator as a social distancing effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at a shopping mall in Surabaya, Indonesia, Thursday, March 19, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

Residents step on measured tape placed outside a supermarket to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new co... Residents step on measured tape placed outside a supermarket to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, early Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Soap bubbles cover the steps of Wat Taimit Temple as volunteers clean the public areas as a safety precaution against the new coronavirus Wednesday, M... Soap bubbles cover the steps of Wat Taimit Temple as volunteers clean the public areas as a safety precaution against the new coronavirus Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand's government enacted stronger measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including postponing the country's biggest holiday, shutting down schools, movie theaters and closing bars. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Catholic priest Rymond Ratilla gestures during his sermon at a mass that is live video streamed on their Facebook page at an empty Chapel of the Nativ... Catholic priest Rymond Ratilla gestures during his sermon at a mass that is live video streamed on their Facebook page at an empty Chapel of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Cubao, Quezon city, Philippines, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mass was suspended at all churches in the capital to avoid large gatherings as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new coronavirus in this largely Roman Catholic country. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Hong Kong Friday, March. 13, 2020. For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such... People wearing face masks walk on a street in Hong Kong Friday, March. 13, 2020. For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

An employee in protective gears sprays disinfectant at the main exhibition tank at the Sea World at Jaya Ancol Dream Park as it is closed for public i... An employee in protective gears sprays disinfectant at the main exhibition tank at the Sea World at Jaya Ancol Dream Park as it is closed for public in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 14, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

An army trooper uses a thermal scanner to check the temperature of people entering the metropolis at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quezon city, Phi... An army trooper uses a thermal scanner to check the temperature of people entering the metropolis at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quezon city, Philippines, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Thousands of Philippine police, backed by the army and coast guard, started sealing the densely populated capital from most domestic travelers in one of Southeast Asia's most drastic containment moves against the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A Chinese woman uses a plastic bag to cover her head while waiting for her flight at the departure area of Manila's International Airport, Philippines... A Chinese woman uses a plastic bag to cover her head while waiting for her flight at the departure area of Manila's International Airport, Philippines, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Philippine government lifted a 72-hour deadline for thousands of foreign travelers to leave the country's main northern region which has been placed under quarantine due to the growing number of coronavirus infections, officials said. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MARCH 13-19, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

