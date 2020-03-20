  1. Home
A Week in Pictures, Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/03/20 16:13
A Chinese woman uses a plastic bag to cover her head while waiting for her flight at the departure area of Manila's International Airport, Philippines...
An army trooper uses a thermal scanner to check the temperature of people entering the metropolis at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quezon city, Phi...
An employee in protective gears sprays disinfectant at the main exhibition tank at the Sea World at Jaya Ancol Dream Park as it is closed for public i...
People wearing face masks walk on a street in Hong Kong Friday, March. 13, 2020. For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such...
Catholic priest Rymond Ratilla gestures during his sermon at a mass that is live video streamed on their Facebook page at an empty Chapel of the Nativ...
Soap bubbles cover the steps of Wat Taimit Temple as volunteers clean the public areas as a safety precaution against the new coronavirus Wednesday, M...
Residents step on measured tape placed outside a supermarket to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new co...
People stand in designated areas on the floor of an elevator as a social distancing effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at a shopping ...
A man wearing a protective glove against the new coronavirus outbreak sits in a train in Tokyo, Monday, March 16, 2020. Asian stock markets and U.S. f...
An Indian patient and his attendant wait at a Corona virus help desk at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Fo...
A child casts his makeshift fishing line into the lake of the Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park in Tokyo, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Bor...

MARCH 13-19, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

