Chinese coronavirus patient took CAL flights transiting in Taiwan

Woman traveled on 5 flights from Florida to Chengdu

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/20 15:31
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport 

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Chinese woman diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) traveled by China Airlines (CAL) from San Francisco to Chengdu, transiting at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, reports said Friday (March 20).

According to the Chinese city’s health authorities, the 55-year-old woman took a total of five different flights to travel from Jacksonville in Florida to Chengdu in the province of Sichuan.

On March 15, she left Jacksonville on Delta Air Lines flight DL1664 for New York, where she transferred to flight DL870 to San Francisco, CNA reported. CAL flight CI3 took her to Taoyuan on March 16, while she left for Chengdu on flight CI551 the following day.

Even though she showed no symptoms of the coronavirus upon her arrival in China, a test proved positive and she was sent to a quarantine center on March 18, the Chengdu authorities said. She developed a fever and started coughing the next day.
