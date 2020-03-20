  1. Home
Taiwan supermarket chains limit toilet paper purchases

Taiwan Carrefour limits each customer to buying two cases of toilet paper

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/20 15:45
Supermarket chains are setting purchase limits on toilet paper. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to prevent the Taiwanese public from hoarding basic supplies, several Taiwan supermarket chains have set restrictions on the purchase of toilet paper, including Carrefour, A-Mart, and RT-Mart.

After panic buying triggered by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Thursday (March 19) assured the public that Taiwan has enough food and basic supplies for every citizen. He also urged Taiwanese to avoid hoarding everyday necessities, such as toilet paper, instant noodles, and canned food products.

On Friday (March 20), Taiwan retail outlets Carrefour and A-Mart announced that each customer was limited to buying two cases of toilet paper. Meanwhile, RT-Mart said that each buyer is only allowed to purchase just five of each food items and household products, reported CNA.

In addition, international wholesaler Costco has canceled all food sampling services in Taiwan as well as removing interior food courts. The company confirmed it is sanitizing shopping carts and door handles inside warehouse stores every hour to prevent transmission clusters, reported UDN.
Wuhan coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19
Carrefour Taiwan
Costco Taiwan
RT-Mart
hoarding
panic buying

