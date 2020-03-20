TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo is of a new rainbow-colored suspension bridge that will be opening to tourists in central Taiwan next month.

The 342-meter suspension bridge, which leads to the Double Dragon Waterfalls in Nantou County's Xinyi Township, is set to open to tourists on April 1. The bridge hangs 110 meters above the ground, the equivalent to 30 stories, and it is the highest and tallest suspended bridge open to tourists in Taiwan, according to the county.

The Naontou Country Tourism Office pointed out that the most anticipated spots in the scenic ara are the Double Dragon Trail, the suspension bridge, and the Double Dragon Waterfalls. The designer of the bridge, which was built at the cost of NT$55 million, meant to give travelers the feeling of walking on a rainbow, with the colors changing every 50 meters as they take in the coiling Double Dragon Waterfalls and the vast valley below.



(Nantou County Government photo)

The bridge will be open from Tuesday to Sunday each week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only 250 people will be allowed to walk on the bridge each day and visitors to the scenic area are capped at 1,500 per day.

Adult tickets are NT$100, complimentary tickets are NT$70, and tickets for seniors aged 65 and over are NT$30. Included with the ticket is a shuttle bus ride to the bridge.

Due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visitors asked to take their temperatures and properly disinfect their hands beforehand, and if necessary wear face masks.



(Nantou County Government photo)