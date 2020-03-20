In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a ceremony inaugurating a n... In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a ceremony inaugurating a new highway that connects Tehran to the north of the country, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Rouhani sought to reassure the nation in a speech on Tuesday, calling the new coronavirus an "uninvited and inauspicious passenger." "We will get through corona," Rouhani said. "We will get through the virus." (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

TEHRAN (AP) — Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani in separate new year messages vowed to overcome the coronavirus and increase economic growth.

Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, called the new year “the year of leaps in production” in Iran’s economy. He said the country's 80 million people are in a position to boost domestic production alongside the country's exports.

Rouhani marked the new year, known as Nowruz, by promising a better economy and called the coronavirus “an uninvited destructive guest.”

The Iranian leaders' optimistic tone Friday stood in stark contrast to the devastation caused by the outbreak. The country has had 1,284 fatalities out of 18,407 confirmed cases of the new virus.

Rouhani has defended his government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the face of widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may have even covered up initial cases before infections rapidly spread across the country.

Rouhani reviewed what he referred to as achievements last year. They ncluded shooting down a sophisticated U.S. drone and missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of a top Revolutionary Guard general in Baghdad.

Rouhani assured Iranians that his administration will keep “health” as its top priority in the new year and said his administration has stockpiled sufficient basic needs of the country “more than before.”

