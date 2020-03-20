TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's National Supervisory Commission released an investigative report on Thursday (March 19) and demanded that Wuhan police withdraw the reprimand it issued to Chinese ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) — for alerting the world to the presence of COVID-19.

Following the publishing of the investigative report, Wuhan police announced it would withdraw its reprimand, its accusation of spreading rumors, and sincerely apologize to Li's family. A deputy chief received one demerit while the police officer who reprimanded Li got an admonition

Police first summoned Li on Jan. 3 after he drew attention to COVID-19, calling it SARS, and sharing the information in a chat group with other doctors. He sent out messages such as, "Seven cases of SARS found in Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market," and an image tagged, "High possibility of positive results of SARS virus," which were widely shared.

Li was forced to admit it was a mistake to share the information about COVID-19. He was also scolded by hospital management and publicly shamed by the state-run China Network Television for being a bad example of spreading rumors, RFI reported.

Li was hospitalized with a fever on Jan. 12 and died on Feb. 7 at the Wuhan Central Hospital. He had been tested positive for COVID-19 and developed severe respiratory problems.

As COVID-19 swept across China, the death of Li caused public outrage. The Wuhan government was blamed for its attempts to conceal the disease at an early stage of its spread.

Chinese mourned his death and posted popular messages of support, such as: "The result of the investigation was released today. Doctor Li, you can leave with dignity now." "The epidemic has been alleviating here. We will always remember you, Doctor Li."