Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up with the flags of countries currently afflicted by the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday... Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up with the flags of countries currently afflicted by the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Lawmakers wearing face masks as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 attend a session at Congress in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.... Lawmakers wearing face masks as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 attend a session at Congress in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei delivered his emergency economic relief plan spurred by the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Ubaldina Calderon, 92, wearing a protective mask, exits a clinic after receiving a pneumonia vaccine as part of a mass vaccination campaign for the el... Ubaldina Calderon, 92, wearing a protective mask, exits a clinic after receiving a pneumonia vaccine as part of a mass vaccination campaign for the elderly in Lima, Peru, Friday, March 13, 2020. The Ministry of Health is encouraging seniors to get a pneumonia vaccine to reduce the risks of those who might contact the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A Venezuelan woman is helped by men to cross illegally into Colombia from Venezuela, near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in La Parada near Cuc... A Venezuelan woman is helped by men to cross illegally into Colombia from Venezuela, near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in La Parada near Cucuta, Colombia, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Colombian President Ivan Duque has ordered the nation's border with Venezuela closed as a coronavirus containment measure. (AP Photo/Antonio Ospina)

A supermarket cashier waits for costumers behind a plastic curtain as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Buenos Aires, Argenti... A supermarket cashier waits for costumers behind a plastic curtain as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Music fans dressed in bio suits, a reference to the new coronavirus, strike a pose during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, Mar... Music fans dressed in bio suits, a reference to the new coronavirus, strike a pose during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The two-day rock festival is one of the most important and longest running of Mexico. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

A man rides his bicycle in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, March 16, 2020. Officials in Colombia's capital have expanded bike routes, encouraging people to ... A man rides his bicycle in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, March 16, 2020. Officials in Colombia's capital have expanded bike routes, encouraging people to abandon crowded public transportation and the risk of catching the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

A woman and her daughter wear masks for protection against the COVID-19 illness in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ecuadorean President Lenin... A woman and her daughter wear masks for protection against the COVID-19 illness in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ecuadorean President Lenin has declared a state of emergency, ordering citizens to stay in their homes to contain the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

A merchant, reflected in a mirror at the bottom of the frame, wears a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, as he... A merchant, reflected in a mirror at the bottom of the frame, wears a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, as he waits for clients at a wig shop in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Azteca stadium, seen from above during a Mexican soccer league match between America and Cruz Azul in Mexico City, Sunday, March 15, 2020. The game wa... Azteca stadium, seen from above during a Mexican soccer league match between America and Cruz Azul in Mexico City, Sunday, March 15, 2020. The game was played behind closed doors as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A worker of the state-owned Concepción Palacios Maternity Hospital manufactures face masks in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Workers of ... A worker of the state-owned Concepción Palacios Maternity Hospital manufactures face masks in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Workers of the city's main maternity are preparing makeshift masks with disposable blue sheets to distribute to medical staff and other workers of the health center for protection of an eventual spread of the COVID-19 illness. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

MARCH 13-19, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

