AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/03/20 12:04
A worker of the state-owned Concepción Palacios Maternity Hospital manufactures face masks in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Workers of ...
Azteca stadium, seen from above during a Mexican soccer league match between America and Cruz Azul in Mexico City, Sunday, March 15, 2020. The game wa...
A merchant, reflected in a mirror at the bottom of the frame, wears a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, as he...
A woman and her daughter wear masks for protection against the COVID-19 illness in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ecuadorean President Lenin...
A man rides his bicycle in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, March 16, 2020. Officials in Colombia's capital have expanded bike routes, encouraging people to ...
Music fans dressed in bio suits, a reference to the new coronavirus, strike a pose during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, Mar...
A supermarket cashier waits for costumers behind a plastic curtain as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Buenos Aires, Argenti...
A Venezuelan woman is helped by men to cross illegally into Colombia from Venezuela, near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in La Parada near Cuc...
Ubaldina Calderon, 92, wearing a protective mask, exits a clinic after receiving a pneumonia vaccine as part of a mass vaccination campaign for the el...
Lawmakers wearing face masks as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 attend a session at Congress in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020....
Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up with the flags of countries currently afflicted by the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday...

MARCH 13-19, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

