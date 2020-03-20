Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 12:11 a.m. today (March 20), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 57.3 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 26.4 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Yilan County and Hualien County and a 1 in Nantou County. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.