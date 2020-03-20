TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Many Taiwanese have started panic buying, stocking up on food and basic supplies, in case the Wuhan coronavirus worsens.

Despite Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung's (陳時中) advice against doing so, supermarkets and grocery retailers have been flooded with customers looking to hoard everyday necessities.

In response, in a Facebook post published Thursday (March 19), Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) pointed out the country has enough food and basic supplies for every citizen. He encouraged consumption of fruit and vegetables to enhance immune systems and said active consumption could help ease the country's economic woes caused by the pandemic, reported CNA.

Even so, Su said Taiwanese should resist the impulse to hoard supplies. He also warned that anyone who spreads rumors to trigger panic buying will be severely punished, reported UDN.

As for the large number of Taiwanese returning from abroad, Su said the government wholeheartedly welcomes them home. However, he urged them to be responsible and follow the 14-day home quarantine policy.

Su said he is well aware of the lack of medical resources overseas, and the Taiwan government promises to take good care of its citizens. He said Taiwan could become a model for the world in terms of coronavirus prevention if citizens take care of hygiene and protect one another, according to ETtoday.



Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (right). (CNA photo)