TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (March 19) said the next 14 days will be critical in Taiwan's efforts to contain the second wave of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) from invading the country.

During a press conference at the Presidential Office Building on Thursday, Tsai pointed out that despite the fact China was not transparent about the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan had made great efforts to contain the first wave of imported cases, for which the country received international recognition.

However, as the second wave of new cases arrives in Taiwan from Asia, Europe, and the U.S., Tsai warned, "The next 14 days will be the key period for the second phase of the epidemic response effort, and we will need to strengthen our resolve to meet this challenge."

She then issued three appeals to the public:

1. She asked the public to fully cooperate with epidemic control regulations issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). She said that although epidemic measures cause inconvenience they are critical to protecting the community.

Tsai said restrictions on individual movement are necessary short-term measures. She said the best way to protect one's family is to take good care of one's own health and that of relatives, asking all citizens to cooperate with official guidance and reduce the burden on medical staff.

2. Tsai called on the public not to incite hatred or blame others for the epidemic. She then offered thanks to everyone who has dutifully followed home quarantine and self-health management protocols.

Tsai thanked officials in charge of epidemic prevention and medical treatment for staying on the front lines and protecting Taiwan. Lastly, she thanked companies that have shifted their business and invested in the production of epidemic prevention materials.

3. Tsai exhorted people not to instill panic, and instead help spread accurate information. She made it clear the government has taken steps to ensure that all medical supplies are adequate.

She said distributing face masks through the real-name rationing scheme will continue to meet the needs of the public. Tsai said that borders have been tightened to manage the flow of unnecessary personnel, but logistics operations are still running smoothly.

In response to recent panic buying, Tsai emphasized the country has sufficient stock of all the daily necessities.

She pledged the government would ensure a stable supply and said that people do not need to hoard materials. She then warned the government will "definitely severely punish" those who hoard or price gouge.

As for the economic impact of the pandemic, Tsai said the government is monitoring financial markets and will intervene with resources. Taiwan has a healthy economy with abundant funding and the government is taking action to stabilize the financial market, added the incumbent president.

This year alone, the government has prepared a budget of more than NT$870 billion (US$28 billion) to be allocated to investment and purchasing, said Tsai. The legislature has also passed a special budget of NT$60 billion to be poured into industries facing financial difficulty because of the pandemic, said the president, adding the government has an additional NT$40 billion funds ready for use if necessary.