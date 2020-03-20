People walk along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds after casinos were ordered to shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, March 18, 20... People walk along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds after casinos were ordered to shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, March 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

With the Washington Monument in the background, people run by cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin, March 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harn... With the Washington Monument in the background, people run by cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin, March 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up with the flags of countries currently afflicted by the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18,... Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up with the flags of countries currently afflicted by the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Srinagar Municipal Corporation staff travel in a vehicle after spraying disinfectants in a tourist area as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in... Srinagar Municipal Corporation staff travel in a vehicle after spraying disinfectants in a tourist area as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

Cleaning products line the wall as Mariam Sufi, left, Lara Atella, second from left, and Lashone Wilson, right, hold an online yoga class via webcam a... Cleaning products line the wall as Mariam Sufi, left, Lara Atella, second from left, and Lashone Wilson, right, hold an online yoga class via webcam at Hot Yoga Capitol Hill on H Street in Northeast Washington, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A street vendor, Abderrahim, 55, poses for a portrait while wearing a makeshift face mask made of fig leaves, in the Medina of Rabat, Morocco, March 1... A street vendor, Abderrahim, 55, poses for a portrait while wearing a makeshift face mask made of fig leaves, in the Medina of Rabat, Morocco, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

An armored vehicle guards an intersection on Abancay avenue, after the government implemented restrictions to prevent the spread of the new coronaviru... An armored vehicle guards an intersection on Abancay avenue, after the government implemented restrictions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Lima, Peru, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A woman, wearing a mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, walks through an empty Plaza de Armas de Lima in downtown L... A woman, wearing a mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, walks through an empty Plaza de Armas de Lima in downtown Lima, Peru, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Trucks are jammed in the early morning on Autobahn 12 in front of the German-Polish border crossing near Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, March 18, 2020.(Pa... Trucks are jammed in the early morning on Autobahn 12 in front of the German-Polish border crossing near Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, March 18, 2020.(Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Shoppers wait in line to enter a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors, March 19, 2020, in North Providence, R.I. (AP Photo... Shoppers wait in line to enter a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors, March 19, 2020, in North Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

An unidentified traveler dressed in protective gear waves as she heads to the security checkpoint on the way to catching a flight out of Denver Intern... An unidentified traveler dressed in protective gear waves as she heads to the security checkpoint on the way to catching a flight out of Denver International Airport as passengers deal with the spread of the coronavirus, March 18, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Office lights of the Lombardy region headquarters building in Milan, northern Italy, compose the Italian words 'State a casa' (Stay home), March 18, 2... Office lights of the Lombardy region headquarters building in Milan, northern Italy, compose the Italian words 'State a casa' (Stay home), March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

People stand in designated areas on the floor of an elevator as a social distancing effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at a shopping ... People stand in designated areas on the floor of an elevator as a social distancing effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at a shopping mall in Surabaya, Indonesia, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

People wearing protective face masks walk through a decontamination chamber as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, before ... People wearing protective face masks walk through a decontamination chamber as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, before entering a popular market in Caracas, Venezuela, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A busker plays the violin in the subway at Nyugati Square during the coronavirus emergency in Budapest, Hungary, March 18, 2020. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI vi... A busker plays the violin in the subway at Nyugati Square during the coronavirus emergency in Budapest, Hungary, March 18, 2020. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP)

People wait their turn for a blood sample in a hallway of a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) People wait their turn for a blood sample in a hallway of a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The U.N.’s International Labor Organization estimates that fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic could cause nearly 25 million job losses worldwide and drain up to $3.4 trillion worth of income by the end of this year.

The Geneva-based agency said “an internationally coordinated policy response” could help mitigate such losses through worker protections, fiscal stimulus, and support for jobs and wages. Governments around the world are pushing drastic countermeasures to help workers, particularly those who live paycheck to paycheck.

Streets and sidewalks in major cities around the world have been left empty amid restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease. Many of those wandering outside have done so with caution, wearing facemasks — sometimes makeshift — and taking extreme measures to decontaminate themselves.

The virus has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed over 8,700. In a grim illustration of the epidemic's shifting center of gravity, the death toll in Italy was close to overtaking China's.

Scientists have no doubt the true number of people infected is higher than reported because of the possibility that many mild cases have gone unrecognized or unrecorded, and because of the lag in large-scale testing in the U.S.