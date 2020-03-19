NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174 a-Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195 m-Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215 m-Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196 m-Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196 Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193 a-Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227 Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187 N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193 N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222 Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228 Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221 Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217 New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230 Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243 Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193 c-Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191 p-Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211 p-Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217 c-Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177 Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203 p-Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215 Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217 Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217 Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220 Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187 Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218 Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226 Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212 San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, ppd

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Boston at Anaheim, ppd

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, ppd

Vegas at Arizona, ppd

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, ppd

Calgary at New Jersey, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, ppd

St. Louis at Carolina, ppd

Washington at Columbus, ppd

Colorado at Nashville, ppd

Minnesota at Chicago, ppd

Boston at Los Angeles, ppd

Montreal at San Jose, ppd

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, ppd

Ottawa at Washington, ppd

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Philadelphia at Dallas, ppd

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, ppd

Vancouver at Anaheim, ppd

Detroit at Arizona, ppd

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Buffalo, ppd

Columbus at Toronto, ppd

Montreal at Colorado, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, ppd

Ottawa at Carolina, ppd

St. Louis at Florida, ppd

Philadelphia at Nashville, ppd

Detroit at Vegas, ppd

Tampa Bay at Calgary, ppd

Vancouver at Los Angeles, ppd

Boston at San Jose, ppd

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, ppd

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Nashville at Chicago, ppd

Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd

Arizona at Los Angeles, ppd