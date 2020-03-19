TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning Friday (March 20), Taipei City will suspend the use of drinking fountains in response to the concerns of a city councilor who pointed out that fountains with inadequate disinfection measures might become a gap in the containment of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Taipei Water Department said that there are 643 drinking fountains under its jurisdiction, including those found in MRT stations, parks, and along hiking trails and riverside bikeways. These fountains will cease operating Friday, the Liberty Times reported.

As for when the fountains will resume functioning, it depends on progress in containing the outbreak, according to the department.

Taipei City Councilor Lin Liang-chun (林亮君) pointed out that research published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that the coronavirus can survive 72 hours on the surfaces of plastics and stainless steel. She said that as the fountains spout water directly into people's mouths, the risk of contaminated droplets either infecting the drinker or spilling onto the equipment is high.