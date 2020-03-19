Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lights the Olympic torch as choreographer Artemis Ignatiou looks on during th... Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lights the Olympic torch as choreographer Artemis Ignatiou looks on during the olympic flame handover ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, in Athens, Thursday March 19, 2020. (Aris Messinis/Pool via AP)

A locked gate is seen by the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City was due to play Burnley in an English Premier League soccer match Saturday March 14,... A locked gate is seen by the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City was due to play Burnley in an English Premier League soccer match Saturday March 14, 2020, after all English soccer games were cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak's effect on sports around the world (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The Olympic flame has been handed over, by proxy, to Tokyo organizers in Athens.

The coronavirus outbreak forced a bare-bones version of the usual elaborate ceremony in the stadium where the first modern Olympics were staged in 1896.

The 80,000-seat marble stadium was empty apart from a handful of officials and participants. The Japanese delegation was absent because of travel restrictions and Tokyo organizing committee head Yoshiro Mori delivered a speech by video from Japan. But his message was upbeat.

Mori says “I hereby pledge that on 24 July this flame will be lit at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.”

Greek Olympic committee president Spyros Kapralos handed over the flame to a Japanese Unicef official in Athens and former Olympic swimmer Naoko Imoto. It was then headed for the airport to board the flight for Japan.

