10 Things to Know for Today

A worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus on ball pool for Kids Cinema at Quartier Cineart movie theater in Bangkok, Th... A worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus on ball pool for Kids Cinema at Quartier Cineart movie theater in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Thailand's government has enacted stronger measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including postponing the country's biggest holiday, shutting down schools, movie theaters and closing bars. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Visitors to Mount Rainier National Park walk toward the sledding area at Paradise on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington state. Most national par... Visitors to Mount Rainier National Park walk toward the sledding area at Paradise on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington state. Most national parks are remaining open during the outbreak of the new coronavirus, but many are closing visitor centers, shuttles, lodges and restaurants in hopes of containing its spread. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers wearing masks labor at a factory for Chinese telecommunications company OPPO in D... In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers wearing masks labor at a factory for Chinese telecommunications company OPPO in Dongguan, in southern China's Guangdong Province. Factories in China, struggling to reopen after the coronavirus shut down the economy, face a new threat from U.S. anti-disease controls that might disrupt the flow of microchips and other components they need. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Chen Yuxuan/Xinhua via AP)

Ground crews of Japanese airlines wave to the special "Tokyo 2020 Go" aircraft that will transport the Olympic Flame to Japan after the Torch Handover... Ground crews of Japanese airlines wave to the special "Tokyo 2020 Go" aircraft that will transport the Olympic Flame to Japan after the Torch Handover Ceremony in Greece, on its departure at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Shares in Asia failed to hold onto opening gains on ... People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Shares in Asia failed to hold onto opening gains on Thursday, skidding further after the latest selloff on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

A person walks along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds after casinos have been ordered to shut down due to the coronavirus Wednesday, Mar... A person walks along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds after casinos have been ordered to shut down due to the coronavirus Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Capitol is seen as lawmakers negotiate on the emergency coronavirus response legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.... The Capitol is seen as lawmakers negotiate on the emergency coronavirus response legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In this March 18, 2020 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people applaud as departing medical workers enter Wuhan Tianhe International Airp... In this March 18, 2020 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people applaud as departing medical workers enter Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day. But in a dramatic development that underscores just how much the outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States, Chinese authorities said Thursday that the city and its surrounding province had no new cases to report. The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems. (Ke Hao/Xinhua via AP)

Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up with the flags of countries currently afflicted by the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday... Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up with the flags of countries currently afflicted by the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause many other serious illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

1. WUHAN REPORTS NO NEW VIRUS CASES Chinese authorities say that the city that was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak and its surrounding province had no new cases to report, offering hope to the world.

2. ‘TESTS SHOULD BE FOR THE SICK’ Celebrities, politicians and pro athletes face a backlash after several revealed they had been tested for the coronavirus, fueling a perception of favoritism.

3. VIRUS POSES A TEST FOR DIVIDED CONGRESS Not since the Great Recession of 2008, and before that the 9/11 attacks, has the federal government attempted to mount such an ambitious response to an emergency.

4. ‘THIS SITUATION IS UNPRECEDENTED’ Scientists say there isn’t a simple answer to how long the COVID-19 outbreak will last, but millions of Americans have seen their lives upended by virus containment measures.

5. EUROPEAN SHARES OPEN HIGHER AFTER ASIA SLIDES Shares are mostly higher in Europe after the European Central Bank promised $817 billion in asset purchases to support markets.

6. VIRUS IMPACTS CHINA’S SMARTPHONE INDUSTRY Factories in China face a new threat from U.S. anti-disease controls that might disrupt the flow of microchips and other components they need.

7. NATIONAL PARKS ARE OPEN — WITH SOME CHANGES People may find it more difficult than normal to enjoy them as parks close visitor centers, shuttles, lodges and restaurants to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

8. AVENATTI SEEKS TEMPORARY RELEASE FROM JAIL The former lawyer for Stormy Daniels cites a recent bout with pneumonia, a sick cellmate and filthy conditions as reasons he is at high risk of getting the coronavirus.

9. WHY FOX NEWS HOST MET WITH TRUMP Tucker Carlson says he felt a “moral obligation” to meet with the president at Mar-a-Lago to warn him about the seriousness of the coronavirus.

10. BUCS FANS EUPHORIC OVER POSSIBLE BRADY SIGNING Tampa Bay, which ranked 30th out of 32 teams in home attendance last season, has already seen an increased demand for season tickets.