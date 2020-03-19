TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “I did it!” Taiwan’s karate ace Wen Tzu-yun (文姿云) said she had qualified for Tokyo 2020 in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 19).

The qualification rounds for Tokyo 2020’s karate competition were originally scheduled to last until April 6, in order to produce top two athletes from each weight category for the Olympics, NOWnews reported. However, due to the Wuhan virus, qualification events in March and April were canceled.

Under the circumstances, the top four athletes in each category directly qualify for the Olympics, with one spot reserved for the host country, according to the report.

Wen took top spot in the World Karate Federation (WKF) rankings in 2017 and clinched back to back Asia Games gold medals in 2018, the report said. Currently second in the WKF rankings, Wen is favored to win a medal in the -55kg category for Taiwan at Tokyo 2020, the report added.

After securing her ticket for the Olympics, Wen took to Facebook to announce the news, saying that even though the road to the Olympics has been full of hardship, “I did it!" She also thanked all the people, organizations, and sponsors who helped her to achieve her dream.