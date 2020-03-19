  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s Wen Tzu-yun qualifies for Tokyo 2020

Taiwan’s karate ace announces qualification for Olympics by saying, 'I did it!'

  1113
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/19 17:20
Wen Tzu-yun (Facebook, Tzu-yun photo)

Wen Tzu-yun (Facebook, Tzu-yun photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “I did it!” Taiwan’s karate ace Wen Tzu-yun (文姿云) said she had qualified for Tokyo 2020 in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 19).

The qualification rounds for Tokyo 2020’s karate competition were originally scheduled to last until April 6, in order to produce top two athletes from each weight category for the Olympics, NOWnews reported. However, due to the Wuhan virus, qualification events in March and April were canceled.

Under the circumstances, the top four athletes in each category directly qualify for the Olympics, with one spot reserved for the host country, according to the report.

Wen took top spot in the World Karate Federation (WKF) rankings in 2017 and clinched back to back Asia Games gold medals in 2018, the report said. Currently second in the WKF rankings, Wen is favored to win a medal in the -55kg category for Taiwan at Tokyo 2020, the report added.

After securing her ticket for the Olympics, Wen took to Facebook to announce the news, saying that even though the road to the Olympics has been full of hardship, “I did it!" She also thanked all the people, organizations, and sponsors who helped her to achieve her dream.
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Wen Tzu-yun
karate
WKF

RELATED ARTICLES

Four female Taiwanese boxers qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Four female Taiwanese boxers qualify for Tokyo Olympics
2020/03/10 16:26
Japanese prime minister mentions Taiwan in Diet for 1st time in 14 years
Japanese prime minister mentions Taiwan in Diet for 1st time in 14 years
2020/01/21 11:58
Taiwanese table tennis veteran reverses Tokyo Olympics decision
Taiwanese table tennis veteran reverses Tokyo Olympics decision
2020/01/09 16:27
Taiwan's men's gymnastics team secures spot in 2020 Summer Olympics
Taiwan's men's gymnastics team secures spot in 2020 Summer Olympics
2019/10/08 14:33
Female Taiwanese gymnast qualifies for Olympics for first time in 51 years
Female Taiwanese gymnast qualifies for Olympics for first time in 51 years
2019/10/07 12:13